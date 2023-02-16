Subscribe
Will Gen3 Supercars crack 300 km/h?

This could be the year that a Supercar officially cracks 300 km/h down Conrod Straight, according to one team boss.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Will Gen3 Supercars crack 300 km/h?

Hitting the magic 300 km/h mark down 'the chute' at Mount Panorama has thus far proven elusive for Supercars – at least in official terms.

However that could all change with the introduction of the new Gen3 cars which, in testing, have been showing better straightline speed than their predecessors.

While the new-spec Chevrolet and Ford V8 motors are actually down on power compared to the old units they do produce more torque.

The new cars are also lighter, although the final minimum weight is yet to be settled on, while the dramatic reduction in downforce means they are slipperier through the air.

According to Erebus CEO Barry Ryan the new rules could see cars finally creep over 300 km/h down Conrod Straight.

The question mark, says Ryan, is getting out off Forrest's Elbow fast enough given the cars won't make the same mid-corner downforce.

But given the increase in mechanical grip from the lower, wider chassis, and the fact the soft compound Dunlop will be used at Bathurst for the first time, he thinks the magic 300 is possible.

"It depends if you can get out the Elbow as good as the old car," Ryan told Motorsport.com.

"But certainly the acceleration is better, and the car is slipperier in the air because it's short.

"We were only five or six [km/h] off with the old cars, so it would be cool if we could [hit 300].

"The gearing will allow it, just. On a qualifying run, on a gripped up track if the weather is right, and all the stars align, we could do it."

There have been unofficial claims of 300 km/h in the past, most famously from the Perkins Racing squad in 2005 which claimed a top speed of 302.4 km/h at Mount Panorama.

Those claims, however, were met with scepticism from much of the paddock.

In 2015 a change to the drop gear ratio in the transaxle prompted fresh optimism that the 300 km/h barrier would be broken, however again it never came to pass.

As for general lap time from the Gen3 cars, it appears that, despite the significant differences in how they generate speed, the lap times will be comparative to Gen2.

That has at least been the indication from testing at Winton and Queensland Raceway over the past fortnight.

"I think it will track dependant," added Ryan. "The car has stronger mechanical grip because of the lower [centre of gravity] and the wider track. But aero – across the top at Bathurst, for example, you won't be as strong through. But acceleration up and down the hill... you can see it at Winton. We're pulling sixth gear much earlier.

"I honestly think lap times will be similar. What we saw a Winton [on Wednesday], you wouldn't expect to do anything faster in same conditions [with a Gen2 car]. It will be pretty close."

