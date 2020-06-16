Top events
Esports
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship: Interlagos
11 Jun
-
11 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
155 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Breaking news

Meeke could get a career lifeline in form of Pirelli role

shares
comments
Meeke could get a career lifeline in form of Pirelli role
By:
Co-author: Giacomo Rauli, Featured writer
Jun 16, 2020, 1:30 PM

Ex-World Rally Championship driver Kris Meeke could be handed a career lifeline as Pirelli's tyre tester ahead of the marque's returned to the series in 2021.

The Northern Irishman, a five-time WRC event winner, had been left without a drive for the 2020 season having being dropped by Toyota after just a single season with the Japanese manufacturer.

But with Pirelli preparing to become the sole supplier to the WRC from 2021 having won a four-year tender from governing body FIA and taking over from Michelin, Meeke is being considered for the role of testing the new rubber.

Other drivers up for consideration include former Toyota driver Jari-Matti Latvala, and ex-Hyundai drivers Hayden Paddon and Andreas Mikkelsen, with all four drivers having had experience of using the latest Plus cars introduced in 2017.

Rally activities manager of Pirelli, Terenzio Testoni, said: "We will take one who is not doing the world championship this year, we need a driver who has experience with the Plus [car].

"We still have to choose him, but the line-up includes names like Kris Meeke, Jari-Matti Latvala, Hayden Paddon, Andreas Mikkelsen.

"We're picking him out with the FIA. Anyway it will be one of these, because we need one of these drivers who knows the WRC Plus [car].

"The main factor in these cars is the aerodynamic load and it is important to have a driver who knows how important the effect of aerodynamics is.

"The aspect of the aerodynamics of the Plus is perhaps the one that we know the least, but already in the past we have had the opportunity to rubberise WRC Plus, last year for example.

"We have a minimum of know-how and we are confident."

Read Also:

Testoni confirmed that the exact make of the test car has yet to be agreed, and that the COVID-19 pandemic has put Pirelli on the back foot, delaying the first test from April to July.

"The situation linked to the COVID-19 pandemic has led us to have difficulties and has delayed everything," he said.

"We were ready for the first tests at the end of April but now we are confident we can start in July.

"Pirelli, both for dirt and asphalt tyres, has always done its tests in Sardinia and has done so for various reasons.

"First of all we have all the references and we can understand where we are and immediately the goodness of the product, and then why we go to test directly on the special stages.

"And this is a parameter that can help us to speed up development."

Next article
Latvia in talks to make late addition to WRC calendar

Previous article

Latvia in talks to make late addition to WRC calendar
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Drivers Kris Meeke
Author Stefan Mackley

Trending

1
Supercars

The Bend in danger of losing 2020 Supercars round

2
MotoGP

Pramac boss expects Miller to get factory Ducati ride

3
Formula 1

Ferrari set to bring engine, gearbox updates to Austria

4
Formula 1

Bahrain "ready" for F1 plan to race on its 'almost oval'

Latest videos

WRC - Rallye Monte-Carlo 2019: Event Highlights Clip 03:02
WRC

WRC - Rallye Monte-Carlo 2019: Event Highlights Clip

Tata Communications helps WRC go All Live | Trusted to Win 03:38
WRC

Tata Communications helps WRC go All Live | Trusted to Win

Rally Champions of the 80's 01:00:03
WRC

Rally Champions of the 80's

WRC: Rally Mexico Full Highlights 01:40
WRC
Mar 16, 2020

WRC: Rally Mexico Full Highlights

WRC: Rally Mexico SS19-24 01:55
WRC
Mar 16, 2020

WRC: Rally Mexico SS19-24

Latest news

Meeke could get a career lifeline in form of Pirelli role
WRC

Meeke could get a career lifeline in form of Pirelli role

Latvia in talks to make late addition to WRC calendar
WRC

Latvia in talks to make late addition to WRC calendar

Toyota decides against debuting GR Yaris in WRC next year
WRC

Toyota decides against debuting GR Yaris in WRC next year

WRC looking at ERC rounds to top up depleted calendar
WRC

WRC looking at ERC rounds to top up depleted calendar

Neuville suffers nasty crash in private Hyundai test
WRC

Neuville suffers nasty crash in private Hyundai test

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.