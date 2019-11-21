Top events
Marko: Gasly "would've never recovered" staying at Red Bull
Diriyah E-Prix: BMW's Sims beats Mercedes duo to pole
FE
FE Formula E / Qualifying report
53m

Diriyah E-Prix: BMW's Sims beats Mercedes duo to pole Diriyah E-Prix: BMW's Sims beats Mercedes duo to pole

Read Story

BMW Andretti’s Alexander Sims claimed pole for the 2019-20 Formula E season-opening Diriyah E-Prix ahead of ex-Formula 1 driver Stoffel Vandoorne, as the 2018-19 championship leaders qualified down the order.

Instagram clash sparks Supercars intervention
VASC
VASC Supercars / Breaking news
3h

Instagram clash sparks Supercars intervention Instagram clash sparks Supercars intervention

Read Story

Supercars will reiterate its social media policy in a letter addressed to all of its drivers and teams following an Instagram clash between Scott McLaughlin and Scott Pye.

F1 fuel legality push intensifies with extra sensor
F1
F1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 fuel legality push intensifies with extra sensor F1 fuel legality push intensifies with extra sensor

Read Story

Formula 1 teams will be required to run a second fuel-flow sensor next season as the FIA escalates its efforts to prevent the rules being exploited for performance gains.

View more
Honda's 2020 bike no easier to ride, says Crutchlow Valencia November testing
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
9m

Honda's 2020 bike no easier to ride, says Crutchlow

Cal Crutchlow admits the 2020 prototype Honda MotoGP bike he tried in the post-Valencia test this week is no easier to ride than its much-criticised predecessor.

Marko: Gasly "would've never recovered" staying at Red Bull
F1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
49m

Marko: Gasly "would've never recovered" staying at Red Bull

Red Bull motorsport boss Helmut Marko believes Pierre Gasly would not have recovered from dip in Formula 1 form had he not returned to Toro Rosso from Red Bull.
Diriyah E-Prix: BMW's Sims beats Mercedes duo to pole Diriyah E-prix I
FE Formula E / Qualifying report
53m

Diriyah E-Prix: BMW's Sims beats Mercedes duo to pole

BMW Andretti’s Alexander Sims claimed pole for the 2019-20 Formula E season-opening Diriyah E-Prix ahead of ex-Formula 1 driver Stoffel Vandoorne, as the 2018-19 championship leaders qualified down the order.

Walkinshaw eyeing 2020 with shocks switch Newcastle
VASC Supercars / Breaking news
2h

Walkinshaw eyeing 2020 with shocks switch

Walkinshaw Andretti United has changed its damper package for this weekend's Supercars finale in Newcastle in a bid to bank data ahead of the introduction of control units in 2020.

Diriyah E-Prix: Bird leads da Costa in practice Diriyah E-prix I
FE Formula E / Practice report
3h

Diriyah E-Prix: Bird leads da Costa in practice

Envision Virgin Racing’s Sam Bird set the fast time across the practice sessions for the 2019-20 Formula E season-opening Diriyah E-Prix, where the drivers struggled with the new low-grip surface.

Instagram clash sparks Supercars intervention Newcastle
VASC Supercars / Breaking news
3h

Instagram clash sparks Supercars intervention

Supercars will reiterate its social media policy in a letter addressed to all of its drivers and teams following an Instagram clash between Scott McLaughlin and Scott Pye.

Will new giants threaten FE's most-competitive status? Prime
FE Formula E / Analysis
3h

Will new giants threaten FE's most-competitive status?

Formula E's 2019-20 season kicks off in Saudi Arabia this weekend, with the arrival of two teams adding intriguing subplots to the electric championship. But as Mercedes and Porsche have dominated other categories, will they upset FE's chaotic status quo?

Fuji Dream Race: Mardenborough tops Friday practice Dream Race
SGT Super GT / Practice report

Fuji Dream Race: Mardenborough tops Friday practice

Jann Mardenborough set the quickest time in Friday practice ahead of this weekend's SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race at Fuji, as Rene Rast led the DTM field.

Newcastle Supercars: Whincup sets Friday pace Newcastle
VASC Supercars / Practice report

Newcastle Supercars: Whincup sets Friday pace

Triple Eight's Jamie Whincup topped the second Friday practice session in Newcastle, shading Cam Waters by 0.005s.

Pye hospitalised with illness Newcastle
VASC Supercars / Breaking news

Pye hospitalised with illness

Scott Pye will miss this afternoon's second Supercars practice session in Newcastle after being hospitalised due to illness.

Newcastle Supercars: McLaughlin edges Reynolds in first practice Newcastle
VASC Supercars / Practice report

Newcastle Supercars: McLaughlin edges Reynolds in first practice

Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin kicked off the final round of the 2019 season by edging bitter rival David Reynolds in opening practice in Newcastle.

Johnson asserts "this is not retirement from racing"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Johnson asserts "this is not retirement from racing"

Jimmie Johnson may be ending his time as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver following the 2020 season, but he wouldn't call it retirement.
Denny Hamlin undergoes successful shoulder surgery
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Denny Hamlin undergoes successful shoulder surgery

Denny Hamlin underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder, per Joe Gibbs Racing.

Full Supercars Newcastle 500 weekend schedule Newcastle
VASC Supercars / Breaking news

Full Supercars Newcastle 500 weekend schedule

Check out the complete schedule and TV listings for the 2019 Newcastle 500.

Correa explains severity of injuries, circumstances of Spa crash
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Correa explains severity of injuries, circumstances of Spa crash

Injured Formula 2 racer Juan Manuel Correa has given his first in-depth interview to an Argentinian radio station about the crash at Spa-Francorchamps in August in which Anthoine Hubert was killed, and the severity of the injuries that he is now determined to overcome.

Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award finalists chase F1 test – video
Video Inside
Misc General / News

Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award finalists chase F1 test – video

The Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award is one of the toughest tests in motorsport, with £200,000 and a Red Bull Formula 1 test on the line for one of the four finalists.

Chase to race AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus in 2020
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Chase to race AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus in 2020

AIM Vasser Sullivan announced today that Parker Chase will partner Jack Hawksworth in the #14 Lexus RC F for the full 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

How new track surface could impact Riyadh Formula E race
FE Formula E / Breaking news

How new track surface could impact Riyadh Formula E race

The track surface at Formula E’s Diriyah E-Prix circuit has been largely re-laid ahead of the 2019 event following the drainage issues that blighted the inaugural event last year.

Lappi shocked by Citroen's WRC withdrawal
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Lappi shocked by Citroen's WRC withdrawal

Esapekka Lappi says he was shocked by the news of Citroen's withdrawal from the World Rally Championship - a move which leaves him out of work for the 2020 season.

Myatt Snider to debut in Xfinity Series in 2020 with RCR
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Myatt Snider to debut in Xfinity Series in 2020 with RCR

Myatt Snider will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut next season with Richard Childress Racing.

Giorgio Piola F1 Technical Analysis
View more
Retro: Why this Lotus 72 was Piola’s “most important” F1 drawing
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Analysis

Retro: Why this Lotus 72 was Piola’s “most important” F1 drawing

The Lotus 72 was one of Formula 1’s most successful cars, winning three constructors’ titles and two drivers’ championships piloted by Jochen Rindt and Emerson Fittipaldi.

Revealed: Mercedes cooling idea that F1 rivals are looking at
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Revealed: Mercedes cooling idea that F1 rivals are looking at

One of the fascinating aspects about the battle between Ferrari and Mercedes this year has been how their performance has swung between qualifying and the race.

United States GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane United States GP
Formula 1 / Analysis

United States GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images bring you the Formula 1 technical updates on show in the Austin pitlane at the United States Grand Prix, giving insight into the relentless development undertaken by the teams in pursuit of more performance.

Tech verdict: How teams cruised through Mexico City’s altitude Mexican GP
Formula 1 / Analysis

Tech verdict: How teams cruised through Mexico City’s altitude

The Mexican Grand Prix provided a significant challenge to drivers and teams alike, as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez sits 2250m above sea level. This makes it an outlier on the Formula 1 calendar in terms of altitude, meaning teams had to focus their efforts differently in order to get close to their usual levels of performance.

Standings

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • NASCAR Cup
  • IndyCar
  • WEC
  • Formula E
Drivers
Teams
1 Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton 387 pts
2 Valtteri Bottas Valtteri Bottas 314 pts
3 Max Verstappen Max Verstappen 260 pts
1 Mercedes Mercedes 701 pts
2 Ferrari Ferrari 479 pts
3 Red Bull Racing Red Bull Racing 391 pts
See full standings

Results

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • NASCAR Cup
  • IndyCar
  • WEC
  • Formula E
Brazil

Brazilian GP

14 Nov
1 Max Verstappen Max Verstappen
Red Bull Racing
2 Pierre Gasly Pierre Gasly
Toro Rosso
3 Carlos Sainz Jr. Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren
See full race result

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule

