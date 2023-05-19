Subscribe
Previous / Debate: Should SUPER GT pursue another DTM rules tie-up?
DTM / Oschersleben News

Aitken: DTM title challenge "very difficult" even without missing a race

One-time Formula 1 race starter Jack Aitken is remaining realistic about his prospects for his DTM rookie season and believes a title push will be “very difficult” even without skipping Zandvoort.

James Newbold
By:
Jack Aitken, Emil Frey Racing Ferrari Ferrari 296 GT3

The 27-year-old is switching to the DTM this season to drive the new Ferrari 296 GT3 run by Emil Frey Racing. He spent the past two years with the Swiss outfit racing Lamborghinis in GT World Challenge Europe and ADAC GT Masters.

Aitken will have to miss one DTM round due to a clash with his prior commitment for Cadillac in the IMSA SportsCar Championship at Watkins Glen, but told Motorsport.com that learning a new car and series would have made a championship challenge tough even if he was contesting every race.

Instead, he's seeking to "try and get some wins under our belt" before the end of the season, which begins at Oschersleben on 27-28 May.

"I think fighting for the championship will be very, very difficult – also because I have to miss one race," said Aitken, who will be replaced in Zandvoort by team regular Albert Costa.

"Zandvoort clashes with Watkins Glen. But regardless, it would have been difficult.

"The fact that we have a new car, and BoP will always be conservative with a new car, and DTM is quite unique as well even if we're taking the ADAC organisation that we know means there's still going to be a learning curve for the team and for me.

"So I think if we can get to a point mid-season, end of season where we're winning races, that would be pretty mega."

Jack Aitken, Emil Frey Racing

Jack Aitken, Emil Frey Racing

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Aitken said that from his experience in testing, the ORECA-built Ferrari was "more compliant" than the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 he previously drove.

Costa underlined the car's potential by qualifying second for the opening race of last weekend's GTWCE Sprint Cup curtain-raiser at Brands Hatch before a difficult pitstop dropped the car back.

"It helps that we're the only team there so of course there is more attention on us [from Ferrari]," he added.

Asked if he would derive any benefit from previously competing in GT Masters following the ADAC's takeover of the championship from ITR, Aitken replied that the main gain was from his previous experiencing of the "more obscure" tracks on the calendar.

"Oschersleben, Lausitzring and Sachsenring, they're not really places that you drive unless you're doing these German GT championships," he said.

"So to have done that last year is going to be really helpful I think.

"And otherwise just dealing with cold tyres, because you're also not allowed the tyre warmers in GT Masters. This year obviously we all put new tyres in the pitstop as well, where in GT Masters you carry on with hot tyres.

"I think everybody in testing is agreeing it's quite challenging, especially in the start of the year when the temperatures are still 10 degrees or so, it's pretty sketchy."

Formerly a Williams F1 reserve driver, Aitken made his sole F1 race outing at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix when George Russell was called up to Mercedes to replace a COVID-stricken Lewis Hamilton.

shares
comments

Debate: Should SUPER GT pursue another DTM rules tie-up?
James Newbold More from
James Newbold
Ligier, Bosch join forces on hydrogen car to be revealed at Le Mans

Ligier, Bosch join forces on hydrogen car to be revealed at Le Mans

Le Mans

Ligier, Bosch join forces on hydrogen car to be revealed at Le Mans Ligier, Bosch join forces on hydrogen car to be revealed at Le Mans

The British sportscar racer enjoying a well-timed career peak

The British sportscar racer enjoying a well-timed career peak

IMSA
Laguna Seca

The British sportscar racer enjoying a well-timed career peak The British sportscar racer enjoying a well-timed career peak

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Latest news

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

When bad weather caused F1 chaos

When bad weather caused F1 chaos

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP

When bad weather caused F1 chaos When bad weather caused F1 chaos

Former Red Bull F1 COO has brought "strong edge" to Mercedes, says Wolff

Former Red Bull F1 COO has brought "strong edge" to Mercedes, says Wolff

F1 Formula 1

Former Red Bull F1 COO has brought "strong edge" to Mercedes, says Wolff Former Red Bull F1 COO has brought "strong edge" to Mercedes, says Wolff

Tasmania Supercars: Brown wins, drama for title contenders

Tasmania Supercars: Brown wins, drama for title contenders

SUPC Supercars
Symmons Plains

Tasmania Supercars: Brown wins, drama for title contenders Tasmania Supercars: Brown wins, drama for title contenders

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
James Newbold

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Prime
Prime
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Prime
Prime
GT
James Newbold

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Prime
Prime
DTM
James Newbold

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

Prime
Prime
DTM
Norisring
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Prime
Prime
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe