Monza ELMS: Panis Racing beats United for maiden win
Panis Racing took its maiden European Le Mans Series victory at Monza as Will Stevens, Julien Canal and James Allen headed United Autosports after four hours of racing.
The first part of the race was an all-out battle between championship contenders G-Drive Racing, Team WRT and United Autosports with reigning champion Phil Hanson in the sole United car - after a positive COVID-19 test for Job van Uitert forced the withdrawal of the sister #32 machine - taking the lead from the pole-sitting #26 G-Drive car driven by Roman Rusinov just before the first pitstops.
Rusinov's race was compromised when he ran out of fuel following a safety car brought out to recover the #77 WeatherTech Racing Porsche from the Lesmo 2 gravel trap. The 2018 champion would eventually finish one lap down in eighth together with Mikkel Jensen and Franco Colapinto.
Several race interruptions brought other teams in the fray, including the Panis Racing team that had started eighth but moved into second after the first stops with Canal at the wheel.
The lead changed hands during the second round of pitstops when Allen climbed aboard, and the Australian kept United's Jonathan Aberdein at bay before handing over to Stevens for the final stint, the ex-Formula 1 driver able to fend off United’s Tom Gamble for the win.
Behind the guesting JOTA Sport Oreca of Jazeman Jaafar and Sean Gelael - using the event to prepare for next weekend's FIA World Endurance Championship round at Monza - championship leader Team WRT continued its consistent points-scoring run with fourth for Robert Kubica, Louis Deletraz and Yi Yifei.
Almost the entire LMP2 Pro-Am field led at some time or another, but a well-executed strategy and a strong final stint from former F1 Roberto Mehri gave the #25 G-Drive machine he shared with Jon Falb and Rui Andrade class honours in sixth overall.
#65 Panis Racing Oreca 07 - Gibson: Julien Canal, Will Stevens, James Allen
Photo by: Paolo Belletti
The LMP3 class provided a vast array of strategies, with the difference between a win and a top ten result often decided by an unlucky full course yellow. The pole-sitting DKR Engineering Duqueine used the final full course yellow of the race, ironically following an incident in which the team itself was involved, to secure a win for Laurens Horr and Matthieu de Barbuat.
The GTE class proved to be an all-Ferrari fight between the Spirit of Race and Iron Lynx teams, who were often only separated by a few tenths of a second.
The battle between Spirit of Race's David Perel and Miguel Molina proved especially riveting, and the South African held firm throughout the final stints to join Duncan Cameron and Alessandro Pier Guidi on the top step of the podium before dedicating the win to absent teammate Matt Griffin, who withdrew from the event following the sudden passing of his father.
Race results:
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Car
|Gap
|1
|65
| Julien Canal
Will Stevens
James Allen
|Oreca 07
|2
|22
| Philip Hanson
Jonathan Aberdein
Tom Gamble
|Oreca 07
|5.131
|3
|82
| Jazeman Jaafar
Sean Gelael
|Oreca 07
|34.420
|4
|41
| Robert Kubica
Louis Deletraz
Ye Yifei
|Oreca 07
|41.783
|5
|30
| Tristan Gommendy
Rene Binder
Memo Rojas
|Oreca 07
|6
|25
| John Falb
Rui Andrade
Roberto Merhi
|Aurus 01
|1 Lap
|7
|34
| Salih Yoluc
Charles Eastwood
Logan Sargeant
|Oreca 07
|1 Lap
|8
|26
| Roman Rusinov
Franco Colapinto
Mikkel Jensen
|Aurus 01
|1 Lap
|9
|28
| Paul Lafargue
Paul-Loup Chatin
Patrick Pilet
|Oreca 07
|1 Lap
|10
|24
| Diego Menchaca
Ferdinand Habsburg
Richard Bradley
|Oreca 07
|1 Lap
|11
|29
| Matthieu Lahaye
Jean Baptiste Lahaye
François Heriau
|Oreca 07
|1 Lap
|12
|37
| Alexandre Coigny
Nicolas Lapierre
Antonin Borga
|Oreca 07
|13
|92
| Frits van Eerd
Giedo van der Garde
|Oreca 07
|2 Laps
|14
|70
| Esteban Garcia
Loic Duval
|Oreca 07
|2 Laps
|15
|17
| Dwight Merriman
Kyle Tilley
Ryan Dalziel
|Oreca 07
|16
|39
| Vincent Capillaire
Maxime Robin
Arnold Robin
|Oreca 07
|3 Laps
|17
|21
| Henrik Hedman
Ben Hayley
Juan Pablo Montoya
|Oreca 07
|3 Laps
|18
|35
| Francesco Dracone
Sergio Campana
Markus Pommer
|Oreca 07
|3 Laps
|19
|4
| Laurents Hörr
Mathieu de
|Duqueine M30 - D08
|20
|2
| Wayne Boyd
Robert Wheldon
Edouard Cauhaupe
|Ligier JS P320
|6 Laps
|21
|13
| Martin Hippe
Mattia Pasini
Ugo De
|Ligier JS P320
|6 Laps
|22
|19
| Nicolas Maulini
Matthew Bell
Niklas Kruetten
|Ligier JS P320
|6 Laps
|23
|20
| Rob Hodes
Garett Grist
Charles Crews
|Ligier JS P320
|24
|5
| Cresp Christophe
Fabien Lavergne
Adrien Chila
|Ligier JS P320
|7 Laps
|25
|14
| Erwin Creed
Marius Zug
Mateusz Kaprzyk
|Ligier JS P320
|7 Laps
|26
|18
| Alessandro Bressan
Andreas Laskaratos
Damiano Fioravanti
|Ligier JS P320
|7 Laps
|27
|15
| Mike Benham
Alex Kapadia
Malthe Jakobsen
|Ligier JS P320
|28
|3
| James McGuire
Duncan Tappy
Andrew Bentley
|Ligier JS P320
|8 Laps
|29
|55
| Duncan Cameron
Alessandro Pier Guidi
David Perel
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|8 Laps
|30
|80
| Matteo Cressoni
Rino Mastronardi
Miguel Molina
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|8 Laps
|31
|88
| François Perrodo
Emmanuel Collard
Alessio Rovera
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|8 Laps
|32
|12
| David Hauser
Gary Hauser
Tom Cloet
|Duqueine M30 - D08
|8 Laps
|33
|66
| Jody Fannin
Andrea Fontana
Rodrigo Sales
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|8 Laps
|34
|60
| Claudio Schiavoni
Giorgio Sernagiotto
Paolo Ruberti
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|8 Laps
|35
|83
| Rahel Frey
Michelle Gatting
Manuela Gostner
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|8 Laps
|36
|6
| Nick Adcock
Austin McCusker
Max Koebolt
|Ligier JS P320
|8 Laps
|37
|93
| Michael Fassbender
Felipe Fernández Laser
Richard Lietz
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|38
|95
| John Hartshorne
Ross Gunn
Ollie Hancock
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|39
|77
| Christian Ried
Cooper MacNeil
Gianmaria Bruni
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|10 Laps
|40
|8
| Eric Trouillet
Sebastien Page
David Droux
|Ligier JS P320
|41
|9
| Matthias Kaiser
Rory Penttinen
|Ligier JS P320
|42
|7
| Tony Wells
Colin Noble Jr.
|Ligier JS P320
