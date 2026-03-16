Kimi Antonelli clears air with Isack Hadjar after F1 sprint clash: ‘We know how he is sometimes’
The Mercedes driver spoke with Hadjar once again, following their clash in the F1 Chinese Grand Prix sprint
Kimi Antonelli revealed that he spoke with Isack Hadjar before the 2026 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix, after the Frenchman refused his apology following their clash in Saturday's sprint.
During the sprint race in Shanghai, Antonelli made a poor start and found himself stuck in the middle of the pack. Attempting to quickly make up positions on the opening lap, the Italian understeered and made contact with Isack Hadjar at Turn 6, causing damage to the Red Bull.
The stewards swiftly deemed Antonelli responsible for the incident and handed him a 10-second penalty during the sprint. However, the clash did not sit well with the Red Bull driver.
After finishing fourth in the sprint, Antonelli approached Hadjar in parc ferme to apologise, but Hadjar – still sitting in the cockpit of his RB22 – simply refused the gesture.
Speaking to Canal+ later on Saturday, the Frenchman said: “I don’t understand why he’s so overexcited when he has a rocket and will make his way back up anyway… Well, these things happen.”
By Sunday, however, after a good night’s sleep for everyone involved, the situation appeared to have calmed down. Antonelli himself explained as much in the post-race press conference after securing his first-ever Formula 1 grand prix victory.
Asked whether the matter had been settled between the two following the incident and Hadjar’s initial reaction the previous day, the Mercedes driver replied: “Yeah, I did today in the drivers’ parade and it’s all good.”
“Of course, yesterday it was definitely my mistake because I ran into him, of course not on purpose, and I damaged his race. So, I take my responsibility and after the race of course I went to apologise. He was in the heat of the moment.”
“We know how Isack is sometimes, especially in the heat of the moment, so I wasn’t too bothered by it because today it was all fine again.”
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