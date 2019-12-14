Why Ferrari will test two F1 cars in February

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
123 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
137 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
144 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
158 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
172 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
179 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
193 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
200 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
214 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
228 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
256 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
263 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
277 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
284 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
298 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
312 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
319 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
333 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
347 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Why Ferrari will test two F1 cars in February

shares
comments
Why Ferrari will test two F1 cars in February
By:
Dec 14, 2019, 9:26 AM

Ferrari will test a mule car with 18-inch wheels just over one week before 2020 Formula 1 pre-season begins, as part of Pirelli’s tyre development programme.

From 2021 F1 will use 18-inch wheels and Pirelli began its preparations for this during the 2019 season, when Renault and McLaren fielded adapted cars.

Mercedes also contributed with two days of running in Abu Dhabi after the post-season test at the Yas Marina circuit.

Ferrari will become the latest team to run with 18-inch wheels when it tests at Jerez on February 8 next year, 10 days before official pre-season testing starts 10 days at Barcelona. The team says it opted to delay testing Pirelli’s development tyres for cost reasons.

Ferrari's new car will be unveiled on February 11, which means it is likely to be in the final stages of production before being ready for 2020 pre-season testing on February 18.

However, even if the 2020 Ferrari was ready to run on-track sooner, specific guidelines have been written into the sporting regulations for next year to ensure no unfair advantage can be gained from early tyre testing.

Pirelli may complete 25 days of private testing in total between February 1 and one week after the final round of the season, which takes place in Abu Dhabi on November 29.

If a test is carried out before the first round of the season, as Ferrari’s will be, only modified 2018 or 2019 cars are allowed to be used. That stops any 2020 work being conducted ahead of collective testing, which has been reduced from eight days to six for 2020.

While the 18-inch tyres are part of a sweeping new set of technical regulations for 2021, the rules also state that tyre testing is to gain information for the tyres, wheel rim and wheel rim covers and nothing more.

That means any team assisting with tyre testing must not use any “car or subcomponent” that is intended to provide technical information for 2021.

Also among the changes for testing regulations in 2020 is the proviso that traditional post-season test will be extended to three days, with at least one day undertaken by a regular 2020 race driver to sample the 2021 tyres.

This will require a mule car to accommodate the 18-inch wheels and while all teams should be able to meet this demand, if any of them cannot then they will have to forfeit that extra day of testing.

One day of the test must also be conducted by a driver who has competed in no more than two Formula 1 races in their career. Previously, such ‘rookies’ were required for two days of testing throughout the year, but the reduced opportunity is a legacy of testing being further restricted in 2020.

Teams are free to decide if the rookie driver uses a 2020-spec car or a mule car that can test the 18-inch wheels for 2021.

Next article
Kubica: 2011 shows I can't rule out another F1 return

Previous article

Kubica: 2011 shows I can't rule out another F1 return
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Endurance

Group C cars to feature at Bathurst 12 Hour

2
Formula 1

Why Ferrari will test two F1 cars in February

21m
3
WRC

Toyota hands Katsuta eight WRC starts for 2020

4
WRC

Rally Australia Sainz disqualified

5
WEC

Aston "cannot allow" Porsche to win in Bahrain

Latest videos

Would Hamilton switch to Ferrari for 2021? 10:43
Formula 1

Would Hamilton switch to Ferrari for 2021?

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars 10:27
Formula 1

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars

Zandvoort Architect sheds light on the new changes 04:41
Formula 1

Zandvoort Architect sheds light on the new changes

Virtual lap of the new Zandvoort circuit 01:24
Formula 1

Virtual lap of the new Zandvoort circuit

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return 00:49
Formula 1

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return

Latest news

Why Ferrari will test two F1 cars in February
F1

Why Ferrari will test two F1 cars in February

Kubica: 2011 shows I can't rule out another F1 return
F1

Kubica: 2011 shows I can't rule out another F1 return

From Formula 1 exiles to part of the family
F1

From Formula 1 exiles to part of the family

F1 team principals' top 10 driver rankings revealed
F1

F1 team principals' top 10 driver rankings revealed

Ferrari plans F1 engine design overhaul for 2020
F1

Ferrari plans F1 engine design overhaul for 2020

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.