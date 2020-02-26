Kubica says Alfa still has "something in the pocket"

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
246 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
260 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
274 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kubica says Alfa still has "something in the pocket"

shares
comments
Kubica says Alfa still has "something in the pocket"
By:
Feb 26, 2020, 6:34 PM

Robert Kubica says there is more to come from the Alfa Romero Formula 1 team after he topped the first day of the second test in Barcelona.

The Pole drove in the morning session – the only driver to log a best lap with Pirelli's softest C5 tyres – before handing the C39 to race driver Kimi Raikkonen for the afternoon session.

His time remained unbeaten.

Kubica said he was impressed by the way the Hinwil team has reacted since last week's test.

"I think we have something in the pocket, and we have definitely some new parts coming," he said.

"So that's quite optimistic. We did actually improve a few areas, where we struggled last week, where my feeling and actually all the drivers' feelings were that we have to improve, and actually the reaction was very good, very quick.

"So it's still a bit of optimisation, I would say. But it's nice to see when the team is reacting quickly and, trying to give value to what you say. So hopefully we will be able to improve.

"Definitely there are different problems, different things to do, and we have still more performance in our car."

Kubica played down his position at the top of the times after his difficult season with Williams.

"Normally I was always first one of the bottom, so you start looking your monitor on the bottom, but it doesn't really matter.

"What matters is a feeling, and we did a quite good day with some, I think, interesting things to go through, with the data, with my feelings and hopefully you will come out with a clear outcome."

He admitted that initially it was hard to adjust to the leap in performance with the 2020 Alfa compared to the Williams he drove last year.

"Normally people think that the quicker you go more difficult it gets. I would argue that doing 1m17s this year is more difficult than doing 1m19/20s last year.

"But the fact is that especially last week in the morning, in the first laps I have more of a 'brain stop'. I know how it feels here around, and then I could feel I have more grip to deliver and I can go faster, but my brain was saying, 'Well, until now this was not possible,' so you know it took like couple of laps to unlock the real feeling.

"There is one big friend in this paddock. There are not many friends. This sport is quite tough, but there is one big friend, [and that's] downforce. And once you have this it is a big mate, and it's helping a lot."

He added: "Whatever you are driving, Mercedes, Ferrari or Williams, there are always difficulties, and what you have to target is to make your job as best as you can, and try to extract maximum from your package."

Next article
Williams already on third Mercedes engine of testing

Previous article

Williams already on third Mercedes engine of testing
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Robert Kubica
Teams Alfa Romeo
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
15 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
21:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
01:00
16:00
FP3
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
23:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
02:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
01:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Kubica ends first day of second F1 test on top

1h
2
Supercars

Winterbottom on the hunt for stolen boat

3
Formula 1

Williams already on third Mercedes engine of testing

50m
4
Formula 1

Racing Point approach a "slightly concerning evolution" for F1

5
Formula 1

Barcelona F1 testing as it happened

Latest videos

The Red Bull suspension design that could change the game 01:52
Formula 1

The Red Bull suspension design that could change the game

Ferrari stops on track - F1 2020 testing - DAY 3 | Rundown 10:01
Formula 1

Ferrari stops on track - F1 2020 testing - DAY 3 | Rundown

Mercedes steering system - F1 Testing DAY 2 | The Rundown 07:03
Formula 1

Mercedes steering system - F1 Testing DAY 2 | The Rundown

The future's bright for Racing Point - F1 2020 testing | Talking Points 12:18
Formula 1

The future's bright for Racing Point - F1 2020 testing | Talking Points

Have Racing Point copied the 2019 Mercedes? 06:53
Formula 1

Have Racing Point copied the 2019 Mercedes?

Latest news

Kubica says Alfa still has "something in the pocket"
F1

Kubica says Alfa still has "something in the pocket"

Williams already on third Mercedes engine of testing
F1

Williams already on third Mercedes engine of testing

Kubica ends first day of second F1 test on top
F1

Kubica ends first day of second F1 test on top

F1 says "systems are go" for Vietnam amid coronavirus threat
F1

F1 says "systems are go" for Vietnam amid coronavirus threat

Ferrari: Mercedes wrong about engine performance
F1

Ferrari: Mercedes wrong about engine performance

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.