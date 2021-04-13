Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix II
11 Apr
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Valencia ePrix I
24 Apr
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
18 Apr
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
18 Apr
Practice 1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
17 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
60 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
17 Apr
Practice 1 in
3 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Bentley to contest Pikes Peak with extreme Continental GT3
GT / Breaking news

Two-time Le Mans winner Stuck to make racing comeback aged 70

By:

Two-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner and Hans-Joachim Stuck will make his comeback at the age of 70 in this weekend's first round of the new GT2 European Series.

Two-time Le Mans winner Stuck to make racing comeback aged 70

The former March, Brabham, Shadow and ATS Formula 1 racer will make his first racing appearance since 2017 at the wheel of a KTM X-Bow GT2, specially developed for the am-focused series created for high powered machines not as reliant on downforce as GT3 cars by prolific GT racing promoter SRO.

Stuck, who won the 1986 and 1987 editions of the 24 Hours and the 1985 World Sportscar Championship for Porsche, will share one of four Reiter Engineering-entered machines with Austrian driver Kris Rosenberger.

The X-Bow GT2 is powered by a 660 bhp five-cylinder turbo-charged Audi engine and weighs 1048 kg.

It will be pitched against 11 cars in two 50-minute races for Silver and Bronze-graded drivers on the support bill for the season-opening GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup race for GT3 cars.

Among the other high-profile names on the GT2 entry list are 1995 Spa 24 Hours winner Peter Kox in another Reiter KTM, Formula Ford and ASCAR ace Michael Vergers in a Speed Factory Racing Porsche 911 GT2 RS and SRO founder Stephane Ratel in an LP Racing Audi R8 LMS GT2.

Lamborghini will also be represented with two Huracan Super Trofeo GTs, including one that will be driven by British GT race-winner Jordan Witt for the British Toro Verde GT squad.

"Even if it may look like a modest start with a grid limited to 12 cars, including an invitational Ferrari Challenge entry, I'm really pleased that we are finally able to launch the Fanatec GT2 European Series this weekend," said Ratel.

"It's very encouraging to see all four homologated GT2 models already on the entry list at the first event, and I believe the high-speed Monza circuit will give the drivers an opportunity to show these fantastic cars at their best.

"I'm confident in the GT2 categories' development from here, as it represents a very competitive cost to performance ratio in the world of GT Racing. I would like to thank the pioneer manufacturers, teams and drivers who are helping us launching it this weekend."

Stuck officially retired from racing after contesting the 2011 Nurburgring 24 Hours with sons Ferdinand and Johannes. He served as the president of Germany's motorsport federation the DMSB for two terms between 2012 and 2020 and has regularly served as a steward at Formula E race meetings.

But the 1990 DTM champion has made select one-off driving appearances in the intervening years - including in a VW Scirocco R-Cup race at the Red Bull Ring in 2013, and in the Audi TT 'Race of Legends' at Hockenheim in 2017.

shares
comments
Bentley to contest Pikes Peak with extreme Continental GT3

Previous article

Bentley to contest Pikes Peak with extreme Continental GT3

Load comments

About this article

Series GT
Author James Newbold

Trending

1
Supercars

Van Gisbergen off painkillers since Sandown

6h
2
Supercars

Supercars re-opens all eight Bathurst 1000 campsites

3h
3
MotoGP

Lorenzo: Rossi “disappointed” me, his fans in Doha MotoGP

4
Formula 1

The McLaren that changed Formula 1 history

16h
Latest news
Two-time Le Mans winner Stuck to make racing comeback aged 70
GT

Two-time Le Mans winner Stuck to make racing comeback aged 70

1h
Bentley to contest Pikes Peak with extreme Continental GT3
GT

Bentley to contest Pikes Peak with extreme Continental GT3

19h
How Ferrari's F1 protege became a Mercedes GT prodigy Prime
GT

How Ferrari's F1 protege became a Mercedes GT prodigy

Apr 8, 2021
Heavy snow disrupts Nurburgring 24 Hours prep
Video Inside
GT

Heavy snow disrupts Nurburgring 24 Hours prep

Mar 30, 2021
'Queen of the Nurburgring' Sabine Schmitz dies aged 51
GT

'Queen of the Nurburgring' Sabine Schmitz dies aged 51

Mar 17, 2021
Latest videos
67th Macau Grand Prix - Macau GT Cup Race highlights 01:08
GT
Nov 22, 2020

67th Macau Grand Prix - Macau GT Cup Race highlights

Live: 67th Macau Grand Prix - Sunday 10:00:00
GT
Nov 21, 2020

Live: 67th Macau Grand Prix - Sunday

67th Macau Grand Prix - Macau GT Cup - Qualifying Race highlights 00:45
GT
Nov 21, 2020

67th Macau Grand Prix - Macau GT Cup - Qualifying Race highlights

Live: 67th Macau Grand Prix - Saturday 08:00:00
GT
Nov 20, 2020

Live: 67th Macau Grand Prix - Saturday

Live: 67th Macau Grand Prix - Friday 10:00:00
GT
Nov 20, 2020

Live: 67th Macau Grand Prix - Friday

More from
James Newbold
Formula 3000: In defence of F1's unloved feeder series
Video Inside
FIA F2 / Opinion

Formula 3000: In defence of F1's unloved feeder series

How Ferrari's F1 protege became a Mercedes GT prodigy Prime
GT / Special feature

How Ferrari's F1 protege became a Mercedes GT prodigy

Heavy snow disrupts Nurburgring 24 Hours prep
Video Inside
GT / Breaking news

Heavy snow disrupts Nurburgring 24 Hours prep

Trending Today

Van Gisbergen off painkillers since Sandown
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen off painkillers since Sandown

Supercars re-opens all eight Bathurst 1000 campsites
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars re-opens all eight Bathurst 1000 campsites

Lorenzo: Rossi “disappointed” me, his fans in Doha MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Lorenzo: Rossi “disappointed” me, his fans in Doha MotoGP

The McLaren that changed Formula 1 history
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The McLaren that changed Formula 1 history

Latest news

Two-time Le Mans winner Stuck to make racing comeback aged 70
GT GT / Breaking news

Two-time Le Mans winner Stuck to make racing comeback aged 70

Bentley to contest Pikes Peak with extreme Continental GT3
GT GT / Breaking news

Bentley to contest Pikes Peak with extreme Continental GT3

How Ferrari's F1 protege became a Mercedes GT prodigy Prime
GT GT / Special feature

How Ferrari's F1 protege became a Mercedes GT prodigy

Heavy snow disrupts Nurburgring 24 Hours prep
Video Inside
GT GT / Breaking news

Heavy snow disrupts Nurburgring 24 Hours prep

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.