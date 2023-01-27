Rolex 24: Cadillacs lead BMW in fourth practice at Daytona

GTP

Matt Campbell was the first driver to crack the 1min36sec barrier with a 1min35.941sec in the Porsche Penske Motorsports 963, although Jack Aitken soon joined him, the Action Express Racing Cadillac V-LMDh producing a lap just 0.032sec slower, after 25mins of the one-hour session.

At this point 2016 IndyCar champion Simon Pagenaud in the Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06 lay third, and with 32mins to go, he trimmed his deficit to top spot down to 0.182sec.

Right from the word go, Yelloly turned some very encouraging times in the #25 BMW M Hybrid V8, getting down to a 1min36.452sec – only 0.511sec away from Campbell – but with 24mins to go it was six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon who jumped to the top of the times in the #01 Chip Ganassi Racing-run Cadillac V-LMDh with a 1min35.717sec.

That survived until with 16mins to go, Alexander Sims of AXR produced a great lap to eclipse Dixon by 0.224sec.

With eight minutes to go, Helio Castroneves spun the Meyer Shank Acura on pit exit, temporarily causing a red flag as he recovered on the grass. The #60 was assessed a penalty – stop and loss of five minutes of running time – for driving the wrong way in pitlane.

Yelloly continued to impress and wound up third fastest, 0.432 from Sims’ benchmark.

There will be a 20mins GTP-only session at 6.25pm local (Eastern) time this evening.

LMP2

#11 TDS Racing ORECA LMP2 07: Steven Thomas, Mikkel Jensen, Scott Huffaker, Rinus VeeKay Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Mikkel Jensen set top time in the class with a 1min38.052sec, the #11 TDS Racing surviving an incident with the GTD Pro Corvette, in which Jensen’s partner Steven Thomas was adjudged blameless. Ben Hanley in the #04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR entry was 0.65sec slower, and just a couple of hundredths clear of Kyffin Simpson in the Tower Motorsports entry that he’ll share with Scott McLaughlin, Josef Newgarden and John Farrano.

Then Oliver Jarvis jumped the Era Motorsport car into second, but still almost 0.6sec away from top spot.

LMP3

#36 Andretti Autosport Ligier JS P320: Jarett Andretti, Gabby Chaves, Dakota Dickerson, Rasmus Lindh Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Jarett Andretti turned a 1min43.191sec in the Andretti Autosport Ligier to jump ahead of the strong AWA Racing Duqueines of Moritz Kranz and Nico Varrone, and the JDC Miller MotorSports Duqueine of Luca Mars.

GTD Pro and GTD

#32 Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3: Mike Skeen, Mikael Grenier, Kenton Koch, Maximilian Goetz Photo by: Art Fleischmann

As has been the theme throughout practice sessions at the Roar Before the 24 and then again this week, the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT3s looked very strong. Mikael Grenier’s Team Korthoff Motorsports topped all the GT3 cars, with Jules Gounon’s WeatherTech Racing Benz topping the GTD Pro.

But Romain Grosjean produced a lap only 0.3sec slower in the Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan, and the line-up of he, Andrea Caldarelli, Mirko Bortolotti and Jordan Pepper is looking like a real threat.

Behind them, Owen Trinkler in the TGM/TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage was just ahead of Axcil Jefferies in the SunEnergy1 Racing Mercedes, and Katherine Legge’s Gradient Racing Acura NSX.

#79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3: Cooper MacNeil, Daniel Juncadella, Jules Gounon, Maro Engel Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images