Rolex 24: Cadillacs lead BMW in fourth practice at Daytona
In the GTP teams’ penultimate practice ahead of the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, the Cadillac LMDh of Action Express Racing led a similar Ganassi car, while Nick Yelloly drove the BMW M Hybrid V8 into third.
GTP
Matt Campbell was the first driver to crack the 1min36sec barrier with a 1min35.941sec in the Porsche Penske Motorsports 963, although Jack Aitken soon joined him, the Action Express Racing Cadillac V-LMDh producing a lap just 0.032sec slower, after 25mins of the one-hour session.
At this point 2016 IndyCar champion Simon Pagenaud in the Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06 lay third, and with 32mins to go, he trimmed his deficit to top spot down to 0.182sec.
Right from the word go, Yelloly turned some very encouraging times in the #25 BMW M Hybrid V8, getting down to a 1min36.452sec – only 0.511sec away from Campbell – but with 24mins to go it was six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon who jumped to the top of the times in the #01 Chip Ganassi Racing-run Cadillac V-LMDh with a 1min35.717sec.
That survived until with 16mins to go, Alexander Sims of AXR produced a great lap to eclipse Dixon by 0.224sec.
With eight minutes to go, Helio Castroneves spun the Meyer Shank Acura on pit exit, temporarily causing a red flag as he recovered on the grass. The #60 was assessed a penalty – stop and loss of five minutes of running time – for driving the wrong way in pitlane.
Yelloly continued to impress and wound up third fastest, 0.432 from Sims’ benchmark.
There will be a 20mins GTP-only session at 6.25pm local (Eastern) time this evening.
LMP2
#11 TDS Racing ORECA LMP2 07: Steven Thomas, Mikkel Jensen, Scott Huffaker, Rinus VeeKay
Photo by: Art Fleischmann
Mikkel Jensen set top time in the class with a 1min38.052sec, the #11 TDS Racing surviving an incident with the GTD Pro Corvette, in which Jensen’s partner Steven Thomas was adjudged blameless. Ben Hanley in the #04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR entry was 0.65sec slower, and just a couple of hundredths clear of Kyffin Simpson in the Tower Motorsports entry that he’ll share with Scott McLaughlin, Josef Newgarden and John Farrano.
Then Oliver Jarvis jumped the Era Motorsport car into second, but still almost 0.6sec away from top spot.
LMP3
#36 Andretti Autosport Ligier JS P320: Jarett Andretti, Gabby Chaves, Dakota Dickerson, Rasmus Lindh
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Jarett Andretti turned a 1min43.191sec in the Andretti Autosport Ligier to jump ahead of the strong AWA Racing Duqueines of Moritz Kranz and Nico Varrone, and the JDC Miller MotorSports Duqueine of Luca Mars.
GTD Pro and GTD
#32 Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3: Mike Skeen, Mikael Grenier, Kenton Koch, Maximilian Goetz
Photo by: Art Fleischmann
As has been the theme throughout practice sessions at the Roar Before the 24 and then again this week, the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT3s looked very strong. Mikael Grenier’s Team Korthoff Motorsports topped all the GT3 cars, with Jules Gounon’s WeatherTech Racing Benz topping the GTD Pro.
But Romain Grosjean produced a lap only 0.3sec slower in the Iron Lynx Lamborghini Huracan, and the line-up of he, Andrea Caldarelli, Mirko Bortolotti and Jordan Pepper is looking like a real threat.
Behind them, Owen Trinkler in the TGM/TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage was just ahead of Axcil Jefferies in the SunEnergy1 Racing Mercedes, and Katherine Legge’s Gradient Racing Acura NSX.
#79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3: Cooper MacNeil, Daniel Juncadella, Jules Gounon, Maro Engel
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|31
|
Pipo Derani
Alexander Sims
Jack Aitken
|GTP
|Cadillac V-LMDh
|1'35.493
|2
|01
|
Sébastien Bourdais
Renger van der Zande
Scott Dixon
|GTP
|Cadillac V-LMDh
|1'35.717
|0.224
|3
|25
|
Connor de Phillippi
Nick Yelloly
Sheldon Van Der Linde
Colton Herta
|GTP
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|1'35.925
|0.432
|4
|7
|
Matt Campbell
Felipe Nasr
Michael Christensen
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|1'35.941
|0.448
|5
|60
|
Tom Blomqvist
Colin Braun
Helio Castroneves
Simon Pagenaud
|GTP
|Acura ARX-06
|1'36.123
|0.630
|6
|02
|
Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
Richard Westbrook
|GTP
|Cadillac V-LMDh
|1'36.389
|0.896
|7
|6
|
Mathieu Jaminet
Nick Tandy
Dane Cameron
|GTP
|Porsche 963
|1'36.407
|0.914
|8
|10
|
Ricky Taylor
Filipe Albuquerque
Louis Deletraz
Brendon Hartley
|GTP
|Acura ARX-06
|1'36.580
|1.087
|9
|24
|
Philipp Eng
Augusto Farfus
Marco Wittmann
Colton Herta
|GTP
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|1'37.433
|1.940
|10
|11
|
Thomas Steven
Mikkel Jensen
Scott Huffaker
Rinus van Kalmthout
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'38.052
|2.559
|11
|18
|
Dwight Merriman
Ryan Dalziel
Christian Rasmussen
Oliver Jarvis
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'38.626
|3.133
|12
|04
|
George Kurtz
Ben Hanley
Matt McMurry
Esteban Gutierrez
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'38.703
|3.210
|13
|8
|
John Farano
Scott McLaughlin
Josef Newgarden
Kyffin Simpson
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'38.734
|3.241
|14
|20
|
Dennis Andersen
Ed Jones
Anders Fjordbach
Raffaele Marciello
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'38.734
|3.241
|15
|35
|
François Heriau
Giedo van der Garde
Josh Pierson
Job Van Uitert
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'38.889
|3.396
|16
|88
|
François Perrodo
Matthieu Vaxiviere
Julien Canal
Nicklas Nielsen
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'39.237
|3.744
|17
|52
|
Ben Keating
Paul-Loup Chatin
Alex Quinn
Nicolas Lapierre
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'39.392
|3.899
|18
|51
|
Eric Lux
Devlin DeFrancesco
Austin Cindric
Pietro Fittipaldi
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'39.886
|4.393
|19
|36
|
Jarett Andretti
Gabby Chaves
Dakota Dickerson
Rasmus Lindh
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'43.191
|7.698
|20
|13
|
Orey Fidani
Matthew Bell
Lars Kern
Moritz Kranz
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|1'43.354
|7.861
|21
|17
|
Anthony Mantella
Wayne Boyd
Nico Varrone
Thomas Merrill
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|1'43.588
|8.095
|22
|85
|
Till Bechtolsheimer
Tijmen van der Helm
Luca Mars
Mason Filippi
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|1'43.686
|8.193
|23
|33
|
Lance Willsey
Joao Barbosa
Nicolas Pino
Nolan Siegel
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'43.704
|8.211
|24
|87
|
Yu Kanamaru
James Vance
Serravalle Antonio
Nicholas Boulle
|LMP3
|Duqueine D08
|1'44.799
|9.306
|25
|55
|
Fred Poordad
Francesco Pizzi
James Allen
Gianmaria Bruni
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2 07
|1'45.738
|10.245
|26
|32
|
Mike Skeen
Mikael Grenier
Kenton Koch
Maximillian Goetz
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|1'46.375
|10.882
|27
|79
|
Cooper MacNeil
Daniel Juncadella
Jules Gounon
Maro Engel
|GTD PRO
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|1'46.651
|11.158
|28
|63
|
Andrea Caldarelli
Mirko Bortolotti
Jordan Lee Pepper
Romain Grosjean
|GTD PRO
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|1'46.689
|11.196
|29
|64
|
Ted Giovanis
Hugh Plumb
Matt Plumb
Owen Trinkler
|GTD PRO
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|1'46.695
|11.202
|30
|75
|
Kenny Habul
Luca Stolz
Fabian Schiller
Axcil Jefferies
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|1'46.727
|11.234
|31
|66
|
Sheena Monk
Katherine Legge
Mario Farnbacher
Marc Miller
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'46.918
|11.425
|32
|19
|
Raffaele Giammaria
Franck Perera
Claudio Schiavoni
Rolf Ineichen
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|1'47.048
|11.555
|33
|21
|
Mann Simon
Luis Perez Companc
Miguel Molina
Francesco Castellacci
|GTD
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1'47.106
|11.613
|34
|23
|
Ross Gunn
Alex Riberas
David Pittard
|GTD PRO
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|1'47.130
|11.637
|35
|62
|
Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
Daniel Serra
Davide Rigon
|GTD PRO
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1'47.152
|11.659
|36
|70
|
Brendan Iribe
Frederik Schandorff
Ollie Millroy
Marvin Kirchhofer
|GTD
|McLaren 720S GT3
|1'47.190
|11.697
|37
|44
|
John Potter
Andy Lally
Spencer Pumpelly
Nicki Thiim
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|1'47.245
|11.752
|38
|93
|
Ashton Harrison
Danny Formal
Kyle Marcelli
Ryan Briscoe
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|1'47.289
|11.796
|39
|83
|
Rahel Frey
Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
Doriane Pin
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|1'47.341
|11.848
|40
|27
|
Roman De Angelis
Marco Sorensen
Ian James
Darren Turner
|GTD
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|1'47.500
|12.007
|41
|47
|
Roberto Lacorte
Giorgio Sernagiotto
Antonio Fuoco
Alessandro Balzan
|GTD
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1'47.585
|12.092
|42
|43
|
Sebastian Alvarez
Danial Frost
James French
Guilherme de
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'47.668
|12.175
|43
|12
|
Aaron Telitz
Frankie Montecalvo
Kyle Kirkwood
Parker Thompson
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'47.692
|12.199
|44
|3
|
Antonio Garcia
Jordan Taylor
Tommy Milner
|GTD PRO
|Corvette C8.R GTD
|1'47.724
|12.231
|45
|14
|
Jack Hawksworth
Ben Barnicoat
Mike Conway
|GTD PRO
|Lexus RC F GT3
|1'47.869
|12.376
|46
|74
|
Gar Robinson
Felipe Fraga
Glenn van Berlo
Josh Burdon
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'47.885
|12.392
|47
|96
|
Patrick Gallagher
Robby Foley
Michael Dinan
Jens Klingmann
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|1'47.984
|12.491
|48
|78
|
Mikhail Goikhberg
Loris Spinelli
Benja Hites
Marco Mapelli
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|1'48.191
|12.698
|49
|80
|
PJ Hyett
Seb Priaulx
Gunnar Jeannette
Harry Tincknell
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1'48.225
|12.732
|50
|023
|
Onofrio Triarsi
Charles Scardina
Alessio Rovera
Andrea Bertolini
|GTD
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|1'48.234
|12.741
|51
|9
|
Klaus Bachler
Patrick Pilet
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTD PRO
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1'48.396
|12.903
|52
|16
|
Ryan Hardwick
Jan Heylen
Zacharie Robichon
Dennis Olsen
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1'48.444
|12.951
|53
|91
|
Alan Metni
Kay van Berlo
Jaxon Evans
Julien Andlauer
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1'48.682
|13.189
|54
|38
|
John DeAngelis
Christopher Allen
Cameron Shields
Connor Bloum
|LMP3
|Ligier JS P320
|1'48.683
|13.190
|55
|77
|
Alan Brynjolfsson
Trent Hindman
Max Root
Kevin Estre
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1'48.918
|13.425
|56
|1
|
Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
Corey Lewis
Maxime Martin
|GTD
|BMW M4 GT3
|1'49.338
|13.845
|57
|92
|
David Brule
Alec Udell
Andrew Davis
Jeroen Bleekemolen
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|1'49.495
|14.002
|58
|42
|
Don Yount
Jaden Conwright
Kerong Li
Alessio Deledda
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|59
|53
|
Mark Kvamme
Trenton Estep
Jan Magnussen
Jason Hart
|GTD PRO
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|60
|57
|
Russell Ward
Philip Ellis
Indy Dontje
Lucas Auer
|GTD
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|61
|95
|
Bill Auberlen
Chandler Hull
Bruno Spengler
John Edwards
|GTD PRO
|BMW M4 GT3
|View full results
Winward Mercedes replaces injured Auer with Morad for Rolex 24
All-new GT3 Corvette Z06 unveiled for customer teams in 2024
Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty
Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty Vandoorne: Dashboard, steering wheel glitch caused Diriyah FE penalty
Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura
Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura Rolex 24, Hour 15: Porsche takes lead amid drama for MSR Acura
Five things we learned from Vasseur's first Ferrari F1 press call
Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call Five things we learned from Vasseur’s first Ferrari F1 press call
Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup
Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup Live: Watch the first round of WSK Champions Cup
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Inside BMW's prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
How Porsche, Penske are gearing up How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The stand-ins who got it right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
Sportscars long road to convergence The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
How Porsche changed the game in LM24 How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
Why BMW is a dark horse for 2024 Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push
Brit duo at heart of Lexus GT push The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022
Why Peugeot will skip Le Mans in '22 Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022
