Moto2 / Le Mans Results

2022 MotoGP French GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

The Ajo KTM squad enjoyed double delight at the MotoGP French Grand Prix, as Jaume Masia and Augusto Fernandez took the spoils in the Moto3 and Moto2 races.

Lewis Duncan
By:
2022 MotoGP French GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

The Moto3 race began in chaotic fashion as rain began to fall from the opening lap of 22, with drama striking at the final corner.

Championship leader Sergio Garcia crashed in tandem with Aspar teammate Izan Guevara, Snipers Honda rider Andrea Migno and Max Racing Husqvarna’s Ayumu Sasaki.

Then up at Turn 3 at the start of the second lap Ajo KTM’s Daniel Holgado crashed, with more riders tumbling later in the lap as MT Helmets Honda rookie Diogo Moreira – who grabbed the holeshot – trading the lead with Leopard’s Tatsuki Suzuki.

Due to the rain, the race was red-flagged and restarted over 14 laps. However, by the time the race resumed the rain had gone and sunshine battered the track.

After an intense 14-lap battle in dry conditions, it was Ajo KTM’s Jaume Masia who prevailed to take his second win of the season after pulling off a daring move to retake a lead he held for much of the race from Sasaki on the last lap.

Masia took the chequered flag 0.150s clear of Sasaki, with Guevara third after his Aspar team managed to repair his damaged GasGas during the red flag break.

Poleman Dennis Foggia was fourth on his Leopard Honda from teammate Suzuki, Prustel GP’s Carlos Tatay, championship leader Garcia, MT Helmets rider Ryusei Yamanaka, Tech 3 KTM’s Deniz Oncu and Migno.

Garcia’s championship lead now stands at 17 points, with Masia jumping up to second level on points with Foggia in third.

2022 Moto3 French Grand Prix: Full race results

Cla Rider Laps Time Gap
1 Spain Jaume Masia
14 24'04.119
2 Japan Ayumu Sasaki
14 24'04.269 0.150
3 Spain Izan Guevara
14 24'04.339 0.220
4 Italy Dennis Foggia
14 24'04.441 0.322
5 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki
14 24'04.648 0.529
6 Spain Carlos Tatay
14 24'05.713 1.594
7 Spain Sergio García
14 24'06.126 2.007
8 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka
14 24'06.394 2.275
9 Turkey Deniz Öncü
14 24'06.621 2.502
10 Italy Andrea Migno
14 24'07.036 2.917
11 Spain Daniel Holgado
14 24'07.144 3.025
12 United Kingdom John McPhee
14 24'07.312 3.193
13 Italy Riccardo Rossi
14 24'07.449 3.330
14 Brazil Diogo Moreira
14 24'12.112 7.993
15 Japan Kaito Toba
14 24'14.010 9.891
16 Italy Elia Bartolini
14 24'14.253 10.134
17 Italy Stefano Nepa
14 24'14.563 10.444
18 Ivan Ortola
14 24'14.649 10.530
19 Italy Matteo Bertelle
14 24'14.931 10.812
20 Mexico Adrian Fernandez
14 24'16.501 12.382
21 Jose Antonio
14 24'16.554 12.435
22 Indonesia Mario Suryo Aji
14 24'16.671 12.552
23 France Lorenzo Fellon
14 24'16.816 12.697
24 Spain Gerard Riu
14 24'21.135 17.016
25 Japan Taiyo Furusato
14 24'31.080 26.961
26 United Kingdom Joshua Whatley
14 24'31.397 27.278
27 Spain Ana Carrasco
14 24'36.319 32.200
Spain Xavier Artigas
11 18'59.017 3 Laps
United Kingdom Scott Ogden
3 5'18.590 11 Laps
Augusto Fernandez, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Augusto Fernandez, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In Moto2, poleman Pedro Acosta stormed away with Ajo KTM teammate Augusto Fernandez to lead for the first nine laps of the 25-lap contest.

The pair’s pace allowed them to break away from the pack behind, with Acosta looking to make a break on lap 10 when he pulled eight tenths clear of Fernandez.

But the reigning Moto3 world champion crashed going through the La Chapelle right-hander at Turn 6.

This gave Fernandez a commanding lead he would not relinquish to claim his fourth career victory and his first since 2019.

Aron Canet was a comfortable second on the Pons Kalex after a battle with Amercian Racing rider Cameron Beuabier, who lost out on third late on to Honda Team Asia’s Somkiat Chantra.

Ai Ogura was fifth on the sister Honda Team Asia bike ahead of Intact GP’s Marcel Schrotter, Joe Roberts on the Italtrans Kalex and championship leader Celestino Vietti, who recovered from an early off to finish eighth.

The top 10 was completed by Jorge Navarro on the sister Pons bike and Yamaha VR46 Master Camp’s Stefano Manzi.

VR46’s Vietti continues to lead the standings by 16 points from Ogura, with Canet a further three adrift in third.

2022 Moto2 French Grand Prix: Full race results

Cla Rider Laps Time Gap
1 Spain Augusto Fernandez
25 -
2 Spain Arón Canet
25 3.746 3.746
3 Thailand Somkiat Chantra
25 4.628 4.628
4 United States Cameron Beaubier
25 4.745 4.745
5 Japan Ai Ogura
25 15.376 15.376
6 Germany Marcel Schrotter
25 17.547 17.547
7 United States Joe Roberts
25 19.035 19.035
8 Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus
25 19.854 19.854
9 Spain Jorge Navarro
25 20.766 20.766
10 Italy Stefano Manzi
25 20.879 20.879
11 Spain Manuel Gonzalez
25 21.381 21.381
12 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta
25 23.892 23.892
13 Spain Jeremy Alcoba
25 26.881 26.881
14 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder
25 26.952 26.952
15 Czech Republic Filip Salač
25 32.063 32.063
16 Italy Simone Corsi
25 36.712 36.712
17 Zonta Van
25 50.822 50.822
18 Italy Alessandro Zaccone
25 59.691 59.691
19 Spain Albert Arenas
24 39.005 1 Lap
20 Sean Dylan
23 13.725 2 Laps
21 United Kingdom Jake Dixon
23 44.056 2 Laps
22 Belgium Barry Baltus
19
23 Spain Marcos Ramirez
12
24 Spain Pedro Acosta
10
25 Argentina Gabriel Rodrigo
9
26 Spain Alonso López
6
27 Spain Fermin Aldeguer
1
28 Italy Tony Arbolino
1
29 Italy Niccolo Antonelli
0
View full results
