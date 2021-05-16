Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / MotoGP French Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP / French GP News

MotoGP riders call for French GP date change over safety fears

By:

Leading MotoGP riders have called for future French Grands Prix at Le Mans to be moved to later in the year to avoid “nightmare” weather conditions.

MotoGP riders call for French GP date change over safety fears

This weekend’s French GP has been run in cold and mostly damp conditions, which have so far led to 77 crashes across all classes on Friday and Saturday.

Poleman Fabio Quartararo noted on Friday that tyre warm-up at Le Mans was “a total disaster”, with many riders agreeing with his comments.

Sunday’s warm-up sessions have been delayed by 40 minutes from their original schedule due to low temperatures, with a number of riders calling for the race weekend in future to be moved to a later date to avoid this.

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro was the most vocal over the safety of the event at this time of year, with the Spaniard admitting he was “very angry”.

“If we talk many times about safety, we cannot come here in this time at Le Mans,” Espargaro said on Saturday.

“The tyres are not working. We saw 65, 70 crashes, one guy has been operated on already [Moto2 rider Yari Montella].

“We can’t come to Le Mans with 12 degrees on the ground because the tyres Michelin and Dunlop bring to us are not working.

“So, I don’t know if for somebody it’s funny to see us crash, but for us it’s not.

“Everybody is crashing, so are we all idiots? No we’re not, so I’m very angry.

“Today I was fast in the wet, it’s not that I don’t want to ride on the wet – it’s part of my job, I want to ride on the wet, it’s not a problem.

“But not in 12 degrees. So, why we don’t change the race for a normal situation?

“If not, push the tyre manufacturers to produce special tyres for Le Mans, which I think is impossible.”

Read Also:

Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales echoed these sentiments, adding that a change of date over safety would create a “better show”.

“I really wish they can move the Le Mans race because it’s such a nice track, but this cold temperature makes the track like a nightmare,” Vinales noted.

“Probably in the warm-up it will be eight degrees, seven degrees. This is difficult, this is very dangerous.

“So, I hope they can move to at least enjoy the track because Le Mans is one of the most beautiful tracks, but it makes it difficult when it’s really cold.

“I think it will be better races and a better show for sure.”

Nine-time motorcycle grand prix world champion Valentino Rossi also believes a date change would be positive, but concedes it’s a decision that is out of the riders’ hands.

“Usually, when we speak with Michelin, to be safe, we need 20 degrees on the ground,” the Petronas SRT rider said.

“So it means that 15, 16 in the air, so all this weekend is too dangerous because it’s seven, eight, nine degrees and on the track it’s always less than 15.

“Another thing is the amount of rain, it’s like you are in Malaysia.

“It starts to rain and rains for five minutes but it puts 40cm of water or 20cm of water [on track] and after it stops.

“So, this combination between a lot of water and low temperature is the worst one.

“Maybe in June it’s a bit better the weather, but this is a choice that is not for us.

“Behind it there’s a lot of dynamics that I sincerely don’t know.”

shares
comments

Related video

MotoGP French Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

Previous article

MotoGP French Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event French GP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
MotoGP

MotoGP French Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

5h
2
MotoGP

French MotoGP: Quartararo snatches pole in dramatic qualifying

21h
3
IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole!

4
MotoGP

2021 MotoGP French GP – How to watch, session times & more

5
General

New $175 million circuit named after Will Power unveiled

Latest news
MotoGP riders call for French GP date change over safety fears
MotoGP

MotoGP riders call for French GP date change over safety fears

1h
MotoGP French Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP

MotoGP French Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

5h
Mir: Season-worst MotoGP qualifying result ‘no big change’
MotoGP

Mir: Season-worst MotoGP qualifying result ‘no big change’

16h
Quartararo ‘won’t be first for long’ if French GP wet
Video Inside
MotoGP

Quartararo ‘won’t be first for long’ if French GP wet

17h
Marquez: Second-row start for French MotoGP is "best dream"
MotoGP

Marquez: Second-row start for French MotoGP is "best dream"

17h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Rossi 'too conservative' on final French qualifying lap 00:30
MotoGP
24m

MotoGP: Rossi 'too conservative' on final French qualifying lap

MotoGP: Quartararo 'won't be first for long' if wet conditions come into play 00:32
MotoGP
24m

MotoGP: Quartararo 'won't be first for long' if wet conditions come into play

MotoGP: Quartararo snatches pole in dramatic qualifying 00:22
MotoGP
18h

MotoGP: Quartararo snatches pole in dramatic qualifying

MotoGP: Rossi buoyed by test gains at Le Mans 00:30
MotoGP
19h

MotoGP: Rossi buoyed by test gains at Le Mans

MotoGP Starting Grid: French Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
20h

MotoGP Starting Grid: French Grand Prix

More from
Lewis Duncan
Le Mans Moto3: Garcia wins wet race, Acosta extends points lead Le Mans
Moto3

Le Mans Moto3: Garcia wins wet race, Acosta extends points lead

Mir: Season-worst MotoGP qualifying result ‘no big change’ French GP
MotoGP

Mir: Season-worst MotoGP qualifying result ‘no big change’

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime
MotoGP

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so.

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Prime

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Prime

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Prime

How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021 after storming to victory at a venue five months earlier served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha's factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend did at least expose one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Prime

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come...

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021
Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return? Prime

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return?

Pol Espargaro’s first results as a Honda MotoGP rider may not appear special. But dig a little deeper and a clearer picture of his performance emerges. And, as Lewis Duncan writes, it’s cause for celebration at Honda with the return of Marc Marquez set to provide Espargaro with the reference he has been missing so far this year

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2021
The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons Prime

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons

MotoGP’s 2021 rookie crop is one of the strongest in recent years, but one is already standing out. Jorge Martin’s Doha GP heroics have courted many to compare him to numerous MotoGP legends. Autosport spoke to Pramac boss Francesco Guidotti to find out why MotoGP’s latest Spanish star is already making such an impact

MotoGP
Apr 9, 2021

Trending Today

MotoGP French Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP French Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

French MotoGP: Quartararo snatches pole in dramatic qualifying
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

French MotoGP: Quartararo snatches pole in dramatic qualifying

IndyCar GP Indy: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole!
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole!

2021 MotoGP French GP – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2021 MotoGP French GP – How to watch, session times & more

New $175 million circuit named after Will Power unveiled
General General

New $175 million circuit named after Will Power unveiled

Williams: Russell very close to Hamilton's early F1 career level
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams: Russell very close to Hamilton's early F1 career level

Red Bull reveals Ricciardo's tyres trapped at back of garage
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull reveals Ricciardo's tyres trapped at back of garage

How the tragedy of Elio de Angelis changed F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the tragedy of Elio de Angelis changed F1

Latest news

MotoGP riders call for French GP date change over safety fears
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP riders call for French GP date change over safety fears

MotoGP French Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP French Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

Mir: Season-worst MotoGP qualifying result ‘no big change’
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir: Season-worst MotoGP qualifying result ‘no big change’

Quartararo ‘won’t be first for long’ if French GP wet
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo ‘won’t be first for long’ if French GP wet

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.