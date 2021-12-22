Corey Heim to run 15 Truck races with Kyle Busch Motorsports

Heim, the 2021 ARCA Racing Series championship runner-up, continues his climb up the NASCAR ladder with an expanded CWTS schedule that includes 15 races.

He will again pilot the No. 51 KBM Toyota Tundra with JBL as a primary sponsor. Mardy Lindley will again be atop the pit box as crew chief.

In three previous starts, he's managed a best finish of 11th. However, he showed promise at Darlington where he led laps and contended for the race lead before a late-race crash. In ARCA, he won six races during the 2021 season and lost the title to rising star Ty Gibbs.

“Coming up through the Toyota Racing Development program not only have I looked up to Kyle as a driver but I’ve also watched him build KBM into an organization that provides up-and-coming drivers with all the tools that they need to win races and compete for championships, so I’m super grateful for the opportunity to compete for an owner’s championship alongside him in the No. 51 Tundra TRD Pro in 2022," said Heim. “I was able to get JBL to victory lane three times in the ARCA Menards Series this year and I know that with Mardy (Lindley, crew chief) atop the pit box and the team I have around me that I can get them to victory lane again this year in the Camping World Truck Series.”

Heim will compete in the season-opener at Daytona and the final eight races on the schedule. The other six races will be announced at a later date.

“Corey proved that he is capable of running up front and winning races in the ARCA Menards Series last season and we feel that he is very deserving of the opportunity for an expanded schedule with KBM next year,” Busch said. “Without any practice or qualifying he was able to step right in and run well enough in his Truck Series races this year and we feel that once he is able to get behind the wheel on a more consistent basis that he is someone that will be able to compete for wins. He has a great relationship with Mardy (Lindley, crew chief) and they’ve already been putting in a lot of work in the offseason to make sure that they get our long-time sponsor JBL back to victory lane and put the No. 51 in the hunt for the owner’s championship again next year.”