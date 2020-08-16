Top events
Previous
NASCAR Truck / Race report

Sheldon Creed takes overtime Truck win at Daytona RC

shares
comments
Sheldon Creed takes overtime Truck win at Daytona RC
By:
Aug 16, 2020, 6:40 PM

There was no doubt about this win for Sheldon Creed.

Creed, who earned his first NASCAR Truck Series win earlier this season in a rain-shortened event at Kentucky, held off his GMS Racing teammate Brett Moffitt in a two-lap overtime Sunday to win the inaugural race on the Daytona Road Course.

Creed masterfully executed the final two restarts, perfectly timing his entry to Turn 1 and clearing for the lead both times through Turn 3.

 

In addition to the win, Creed, 22, also collected a $50,000 bonus as part of the Triple Truck Challenge. The Challenge will continue next week at Dover, Del., and then Gateway.

“That was nerve-wracking,” Creed said. “Brett is really good on road courses and he’s helped me so much in the Chevy simulator. I just didn’t make any mistakes. He tried to cross me up a few times in (Turns) 3 and 5 and I just stopped in the corners so he couldn’t get a run.

“I’m so happy for my guys – they’ve been working really hard. We’ve had a rough couple weeks, like running up front and losing an alternator. Thank you Brett for running me clean there.

“I’m just trying to make a name for myself. I’ve torn up a lot of (expletive). I give it my all every time I’m in the truck.”

Raphael Lessard finished a career-best third, Matt Crafton fourth and Austin Hill rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 were Tyler Ankrum, Grant Enfinger, Parker Kligerman, Scott Lagasse Jr. and Stewart Friesen, who was involved in a wreck with Christian Eckes coming to the finish line.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, several drivers remained on the track who pit before the stage break.

Lessard led the way on the restart on Lap 28, followed by Alex Tagliani and Moffitt.

After the field bunched up in Turn 1, Crafton moved back into second as Moffitt remained third.

With 14 laps remaining, Lessard missed the frontstretch chicane which allowed Crafton to reclaim the lead. Moffitt moved into second and Tagliani into third.

Moffitt grabbed the lead from Crafton off Turn 6 on Lap 32 just before a caution was displayed for the truck of Jordan Anderson stalled on the track.

Most lead-lap trucks elected to pit for tires but Crafton stayed out and inherited the lead. On the restart on Lap 35, Crafton was followed by Creed, Ankrum, Eckes and Johnny Sauter.

Creed caught Crafton and passed him going through the backstretch chicane to reclaim the lead.

On Lap 40, NASCAR had to put the race under caution as Derek Kraus’ truck stalled in Turn 3 and he could not get it restarted.

On the restart on Lap 42, Creed was followed by Moffitt, Crafton, Ankrum and Lessard.

Ben Rhodes, Tagliani and Kligerman all went off-course in the backstretch and a caution was displayed with two laps to go for a wreck involving Carson Hocevar.

The caution sent the race into overtime with Creed leading the way followed by Moffitt, Crafton and Lessard.

Stage 2

Creed held off Austin Hill to take the Stage 2 win despite initially slowing at the start of the final lap because he thought the stage was already over.

Ankrum was third, Zane Smith fourth and Kris Wright fifth.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, pit strategy was mixed with several drivers staying on the track. During the stops, Enfinger’s team changed his battery and Friesen’s team was forced to make an alternator change.

On the restart on Lap 15, Eckes led the way followed by Austin Hill, Lessard and Crafton.

Crafton powered into the second position after Turn 1 on the restart.

On Lap 16, Crafton cleared Eckes for the lead while Lessard moved into second and Eckes dropped to third.

With 9 laps to go in the stage, Eckes spun around off Turn 3 while Zane Smith also briefly went off course but no caution was called.

On Lap 18, Crafton went off course on the backstretch chicane which allowed Creed to move into the lead for the first time in the race. Tagliani moved into third as Crafton dropped to fifth.

 

With five laps to go in the stage, Creed maintained a nearly 1-second lead over Lessard with Tagliani third and Kligerman fourth.

Once again several trucks elected to pit before the end of the stage, including Crafton, Eckes, Sauter, Rhodes and Lessard.

Stage 1

Moffitt picked up the Stage 1 win under caution when a truck stopped on the track in Turn 6 brought out the yellow flag with one lap remaining in the stage.

Creed ended up second, Eckes third, Austin Hill fourth and Todd Gilliland fifth.

Zane Smith, who started on the pole, overshot the entrance to Turn 1 on the first lap and immediately lost the lead to Moffitt.

With 10 laps remaining in the first stage, Moffitt had opened up a more than 2-second lead over Ankrum, who was being challenged for position by Eckes.

Eckes got around Ankrum with 9 to go and began running down Moffitt for the lead.

With five laps to go in the stage, Moffitt had expanded his lead over Eckes to more than 4 seconds while Creed ran third, Gilliland fourth and Hill fifth.

With three laps to go, several drivers pit under green for tires and fuel including Tagliani, Crafton, Sauter and Zane Smith.

On Lap 10, Mark Smith’s truck came to a stop off Turn 6 which brought out the first caution of the race.

Zane Smith earns first Trucks win in wild OT finish at Michigan

Previous article

Zane Smith earns first Trucks win in wild OT finish at Michigan
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Truck
Drivers Sheldon Creed
Author Jim Utter

