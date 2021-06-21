Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Velocitta Stock Car Pro Series: Casagrande and Barrichello win
Stock Car Pro Series / Velocitta II News

Stock Car Pro Series: Barrichello and Zonta star at Velocitta

By:

Two ex-Formula 1 drivers commanded the action as the Brazilian Stock Car Pro Series held the second part of its double-header at Velocitta in the state of Sao Paulo on Sunday.

Stock Car Pro Series: Barrichello and Zonta star at Velocitta

In race one, Rubens Barrichello started from pole position and led from start to finish without any major difficulties. Diego Nunes finished in second place, followed by Gabriel Casagrande.

In the second race, Ricardo Zonta, who started on pole for finishing the first race in 10th, also dominated and won. The former Toyota F1 driver had already finished Saturday's two races in second position.

Barrichello also starred and finished in second place, making him the big winner on the day. Cesar Ramos completed a podium that was all-Toyota.

Daniel Serra, who was fourth in Race 1 and sixth in Race 2, left Velocitta still leading the championship, with 131 points. Casagrande is in second place with 116, while Zonta is now third, with 113. Barrichello moved up to sixth place with 97.

Barrichello said: “I scored 50 points, plus poles, so I'm really happy. When we reach the top six, we go back to carrying weight (ballast), according to the rules. And what a joy to be carrying weight again. Because we want to fight for this championship.”

Zonta added: “We scored good points here. I am very happy. The team, strategy and pit stop were really good. And we're going to fight for the championship, which is the goal.

“I started poorly in the first race. I positioned myself on the outside, then I picked up dirt, lost about six positions on the first lap. A pity, as the car was well set up. And as it's difficult to pass here with the push-to-pass button, I had nothing to do. The cars in front are pretty fast too. So we changed our strategy, thinking about the second race, and we won.”

The Stock Car Pro Series will return on July 11th at Cascavel.

Results: Race 1

1 Rubens Barrichello (Full Time Sports/Corolla)

2 Diego Nunes (Blau Motorsport/Cruze) +2.482

3 Gabriel Casagrande (AMattheis Vogel Motorsport/Cruze) +4.094

4 Daniel Serra (Eurofarma-RC/Cruze) +5.135

5 Ricardo Mauricio (Eurofarma-RC/Cruze) +13.058

6 Matias Rossi (Full Time Sports/Corolla) +15.765

7 Allam Khodair (Blau Motorsport/Cruze) +18.693

8 Marcos Gomes (Cavaleiro Sports/Cruze) +20.823

9 Guilherme Salas (KTF Sports/Cruze) +26.263

10 Ricardo Zonta (RCM Motorsport/Corolla) +26.814

Results: Race 2

1 Ricardo Zonta (RCM Motorsport/Corolla)

2 Rubens Barrichello (Full Time Sports/Corolla) +4.189

3 Cesar Ramos (Ipiranga Racing/Corolla) +5.399

4 Gaetano di Mauro (KTF Racing/Cruze) +7.436

5 Denis Navarro (Cavaleiro Sports/Cruze) +7.680

6 Daniel Serra (Eurofarma-RC/Cruze) +9.911

7 Guilherme Salas (KTF Sports/Cruze) +11.136

8 Allam Khodair (Blau Motorsport/Cruze) +13.624

9 Diego Nunes (Blau Motorsport/Cruze) +14.183

10 Matias Rossi (Full Time Sports/Corolla) +16.719

Championship standings

1 - Daniel Serra, 131

2 - Gabriel Casagrande, 116

3 - Ricardo Zonta, 113

4 - Cesar Ramos, 112

5 - Diego Nunes, 106

6 - Rubens Barrichello, 97

7 - Denis Navarro, 96

8 - Atila Abreu, 88

9 - Guilherme Salas, 87

10 - Bruno Baptista, 86

shares
comments
Velocitta Stock Car Pro Series: Casagrande and Barrichello win

Previous article

Velocitta Stock Car Pro Series: Casagrande and Barrichello win
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins F1 French GP

10h
2
Supercars

Percat says puncture sparked tyre controversy

3
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson dominates Nashville for fourth straight win

1h
4
MotoGP

Rossi eyes move to GT3 racing after MotoGP retirement

17h
5
MotoGP

"No one has answers" to Vinales' worst-ever MotoGP weekend

10h
Latest news
Stock Car Pro Series: Barrichello and Zonta star at Velocitta
Stock Car Pro Series

Stock Car Pro Series: Barrichello and Zonta star at Velocitta

12m
Velocitta Stock Car Pro Series: Casagrande and Barrichello win
Stock Car Pro Series

Velocitta Stock Car Pro Series: Casagrande and Barrichello win

Jun 20, 2021
Stock Car Pro Series: Casagrande, da Costa win wild races
Video Inside
Stock Car Pro Series

Stock Car Pro Series: Casagrande, da Costa win wild races

May 16, 2021
FE champion da Costa replaces Mauricio after COVID diagnosis
Video Inside
Stock Car Pro Series

FE champion da Costa replaces Mauricio after COVID diagnosis

May 11, 2021
Goiania Stock Car Pro Series: Serra, Mauricio shine in first round
Video Inside
Stock Car Pro Series

Goiania Stock Car Pro Series: Serra, Mauricio shine in first round

Apr 25, 2021
Latest videos
Velocitta: Onboard lap with Allam Khodair 01:44
Stock Car Pro Series
Jun 19, 2021

Velocitta: Onboard lap with Allam Khodair

Cacá Bueno on former F1 drivers 00:53
Stock Car Pro Series
Jun 19, 2021

Cacá Bueno on former F1 drivers

Ricardo Zonta: 00:54
Stock Car Pro Series
Jun 19, 2021

Ricardo Zonta: "It's very competitive"

Felipe Massa on Stock Car Pro Series spirit 01:34
Stock Car Pro Series
Jun 19, 2021

Felipe Massa on Stock Car Pro Series spirit

Sergio Jimezes on Stock Car Pro Series changes 03:00
Stock Car Pro Series
Jun 18, 2021

Sergio Jimezes on Stock Car Pro Series changes

Erick Gabriel More from
Erick Gabriel
Velocitta Stock Car Pro Series: Casagrande and Barrichello win Velocitta
Stock Car Pro Series

Velocitta Stock Car Pro Series: Casagrande and Barrichello win

Porsche Cup Brazil to be broadcast on Motorsport.tv
Porsche

Porsche Cup Brazil to be broadcast on Motorsport.tv

Stock Car Pro Series: Casagrande, da Costa win wild races Interlagos
Video Inside
Stock Car Pro Series

Stock Car Pro Series: Casagrande, da Costa win wild races

Trending Today

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins F1 French GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins F1 French GP

Wild Stadium Super Truck rollover in Darwin
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Wild Stadium Super Truck rollover in Darwin

German MotoGP: Marquez scores incredible comeback win
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

German MotoGP: Marquez scores incredible comeback win

Bottas believes his angry radio message didn't go too far
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas believes his angry radio message didn't go too far

Percat retains Darwin Supercars podium
Supercars Supercars

Percat retains Darwin Supercars podium

KGR shelves Bathurst wildcard plan
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

KGR shelves Bathurst wildcard plan

Border threat to Townsville Supercars continues
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Border threat to Townsville Supercars continues

Kyle Larson dominates Nashville for fourth straight win
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson dominates Nashville for fourth straight win

Latest news

Stock Car Pro Series: Barrichello and Zonta star at Velocitta
Stock Car Pro Series Stock Car Pro Series

Stock Car Pro Series: Barrichello and Zonta star at Velocitta

Velocitta Stock Car Pro Series: Casagrande and Barrichello win
Stock Car Pro Series Stock Car Pro Series

Velocitta Stock Car Pro Series: Casagrande and Barrichello win

Stock Car Pro Series: Casagrande, da Costa win wild races
Video Inside
Stock Car Pro Series Stock Car Pro Series

Stock Car Pro Series: Casagrande, da Costa win wild races

FE champion da Costa replaces Mauricio after COVID diagnosis
Video Inside
Stock Car Pro Series Stock Car Pro Series

FE champion da Costa replaces Mauricio after COVID diagnosis

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.