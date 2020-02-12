Bold new look for Davison's 23Red Mustang
Will Davison's Ford Mustang 2020
Photo by: Milwaukee Racing
Will Davison's Ford Mustang 2020
Photo by: Milwaukee Racing
Will Davison's Ford Mustang 2020
Photo by: Milwaukee Racing
Will Davison's Ford Mustang 2020
Photo by: Milwaukee Racing
23Red Racing has unveiled a brand new livery for its Ford Mustang on the eve of the 2020 Supercars season.
The Phil Munday-owned outfit has switched to a more predominately red colour scheme for 2020, with additional black-coloured GT stripes featuring prominently on the hood.
The new livery is a departure from the red-and-white design 23Red Racing ran in its first two seasons in Supercars across 2018-19.
Will Davison will once again drive 23Red Racing’s Mustang in 2020, with the car to continue as part of Tickford Racing's four-pronged attack.
“I’m loving the look of the Milwaukee Racing Ford Mustang,” said Davison.
“It’s a simple scheme that screams Milwaukee Tools, and the GT stripe gives it a classic Mustang look. In the flesh I think it’ll be one of the best looking cars on the grid, now our job is to make it the fastest.”
All the latest from the Supercars launch seaon:
23Red Racing enjoyed a strong run in the 2019 season, with Davison scoring podium finishes at Ipswich and The Bend, and finishing eighth in the drivers’ championship.
“Certainly 2019 was a very strong year for us, a strong year for the whole Tickford team," Davison said.
"So everyone in the team is really motivated to take another step forward in 2020. Undoubtedly I want to get that win for Phil.
"We came close a few times last year and just couldn’t make it happen, but if we can build on 2019 and make the progress we’ve been working so hard on, I really think we can get to that top step this season.”
Earlier today, DJR Team Penske provided a first glimpse of its own Mustang to announce a new sponsorship deal with Australian tyre retailer Beaurepaires.
Related video
About this article
|Series
|Supercars
|Drivers
|Will Davison
|Teams
|23Red Racing
|Author
|Rachit Thukral
Bold new look for Davison's 23Red Mustang
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|Practice 1
|
Thu 20 Feb
Thu 20 Feb
|
13:25
15:55
|
|Practice 2
|
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
|
11:35
14:05
|
|Practice 3
|
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
|
15:30
18:00
|
|Qualifying 1
|
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
|
09:25
11:55
|
|Shootout
|
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
|
10:00
12:30
|
|Race 1
|
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
|
13:50
16:20
|
|Qualifying 2
|
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
|
09:20
11:50
|
|Shootout 2
|
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
|
09:55
12:25
|
|Race 2
|
Sun 23 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
|
12:50
15:20
|
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Powered by
|
12 MarTickets
|
19 MarTickets
|
2 AprTickets
|
16 AprTickets
|
30 AprTickets
|
7 MayTickets