Pither, Jacobson form PremiAir line-up

As revealed by Motorsport.com last week, Pither quickly emerged as a front-runner for a full-time Supercars return after Peter Xiberras took ownership of the former Team Sydney squad.

The Kiwi's comeback has now been sealed, Pither set to replace Fabian Coulthard in the new team's line-up for the coming season.

Pither's last full-time season came at the same team in 2020 when it was still owned by the Webb family and running under the Team Sydney banner.

His only other previous full-time season was in the Tickford-run Super Black Racing entry in 2016, which yielded a pole position at Queensland Raceway.

Pither will join existing Team Sydney driver Garry Jacobson in the PremiAir Racing line-up.

Both Coulthard and Jacobson were left needing to renegotiate their deals after the sale, with their existing contracts tied to the Webbs.

It appears the dissolution of those contracts only happened this week, Jacobson able to re-sign with PremiAir Racing while Coulthard has been left without a full-time ride.

The 13-time race winner will therefore not be on the grid as a primary Supercars driver for the first time since 2008.

He will be well-placed to land a good Bathurst 1000 ride, though, with one potential option alongside reigning Great Race winner Lee Holdsworth at Walkinshaw Andretti United.