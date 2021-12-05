Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bathurst 1000: Mostert/Holdsworth score dominant win
Supercars / Bathurst II News

Tyre scare didn't worry Bathurst 1000 winners

By:

Chaz Mostert and Lee Holdsworth weren't fazed by the delaminated tyre that threatened to de-rail their Bathurst 1000 campaign.

Tyre scare didn't worry Bathurst 1000 winners

The pair comfortably led the opening phase of today's Great Race, only for the left-rear tyre to delaminate as Mostert headed towards Skyline on Lap 49.

He was forced to limp back to the pits for an unscheduled stop, before a rousing fourth stint got the entry back in the race.

Mostert and Holdsworth would go on to take a dominant win. 

Reflecting on the hiccup, Mostert said he had no concerns that the delimitation was being caused by the car set-up. 

However he did admit it led to he and Holdsworth deciding to avoid any kerbs for the remainder of the race.

"It was real quick. Normally you can feel when you hurt the tyre," said Mostert. 

"I thought I did the tyre damage on the backside of [the] Turn 2 [kerb], or under the tree, so after we cut the tyre I stayed off the kerbs for the whole rest of the race. 

"So did Lee. So to not use all of the track, the car was still very fast.

"I had confidence because Lee did the first two stints without a problem, and the lap times were super fast. I knew it wasn't car, I was pretty confidence it was something to do with track."

Car speed was the deciding factor for Mostert and Holdsworth, the duo able to convert the lap record-breaking speed on Saturday into the comfortable race win.

According to Mostert, the best indication that he had race winning speed was when Shane van Gisbergen ran him wide shortly after a restart, which cost him several spots.

"Gizzy tried walking me up and then I swallowed up by two cars and nearly ended up in the fence," he said.

"At that point you take confidence that, if at that part of the race he's trying to do that to you, he knows you're faster.

"He was super fast but I had confidence my car was better. When I was racing behind him I was right on his bumper, and it doesn't always happen when you're racing van Gisbergen."

Holdsworth said it was nice to convert car speed to a result.

"You don't often get a great car around here, but when you do, you want to take advantage of it," said the first-time Bathurst winner. 

"When the car is good you can push. We knew everything it was going to do. You knew how much track you could use. 

"It gave is every bit of confidence and feedback. Honestly, I don't know how these guys gave us such a good car. Mind-blowing. I'm just glad that we took it to the end and we got our trophy."

For Holdsworth the win was an emotional one, coming roughly a year after he lost his full-time drive with Tickford Racing.

"To bounce back after my last year, it wasn't the best way to end [my full-time career]," he said.

"But I'll take a Bathurst victory over sitting in a half average car for a year."

Race winner Chaz Mostert, Lee Holdsworth, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden

Race winner Chaz Mostert, Lee Holdsworth, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden

Photo by: Edge Photographics

shares
comments
Bathurst 1000: Mostert/Holdsworth score dominant win
Previous article

Bathurst 1000: Mostert/Holdsworth score dominant win
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Bathurst 1000: Mostert/Holdsworth score dominant win Bathurst II
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Mostert/Holdsworth score dominant win

Bathurst 1000: Mostert/Holdsworth lead despite tyre drama Bathurst II
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Mostert/Holdsworth lead despite tyre drama

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Chaz Mostert More from
Chaz Mostert
Mostert describes "effortless" Bathurst record Bathurst II
Video Inside
Supercars

Mostert describes "effortless" Bathurst record

Bathurst TCR: Mostert seals 2021 title Bathurst II
TCR Australia

Bathurst TCR: Mostert seals 2021 title

Mostert technical breach explained Sydney II
Supercars

Mostert technical breach explained

Walkinshaw Andretti United More from
Walkinshaw Andretti United
Mostert stripped of front row start in Sydney Sydney II
Supercars

Mostert stripped of front row start in Sydney

Percat completes Walkinshaw Andretti United line-up
Video Inside
Supercars

Percat completes Walkinshaw Andretti United line-up

Fullwood confirmed at Brad Jones Racing
Supercars

Fullwood confirmed at Brad Jones Racing

Latest news

Tyre scare didn't worry Bathurst 1000 winners
Supercars Supercars

Tyre scare didn't worry Bathurst 1000 winners

Bathurst 1000: Mostert/Holdsworth score dominant win
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Mostert/Holdsworth score dominant win

Bathurst 1000: Mostert/Holdsworth lead despite tyre drama
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Mostert/Holdsworth lead despite tyre drama

Whincup inducted into the Supercars Hall of Fame
Supercars Supercars

Whincup inducted into the Supercars Hall of Fame

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.