Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas to test new front wing as it evaluates 2020 concepts

shares
comments
Haas to test new front wing as it evaluates 2020 concepts
By:
Co-author: Adam Cooper
Oct 31, 2019, 9:23 PM

Haas has brought a new front wing for its home Formula 1 Grand Prix at Austin, as it seeks to explore a new aerodynamic development direction for 2020.

Having run a largely-unchanged specification of front wing throughout the season, Haas's new geometry is startlingly similar to that run by the Ferrari team.

This includes the more curvaceous wing elements, which drop at the tips to promote the much-desired outwash effect to drive airflow around the front wheels. The adjustable part of the wing now comprises of just two flaps, with the third now attached the wing's mainplane.

There have also been modifications to the endplates, adding a small rectangular cut-out to assist with the outwashing of air, while the footplate has been shaped similar to Ferrari's current design. Kevin Magnussen will debut the new front wing in Friday practice, the performance of which will be compared back-to-back with Romain Grosjean running this year's specification.

"We'll test something," confirmed team principal Gunther Steiner. "It's to get more understanding of the car, it's not like an upgrade, but to test some variants. [And] then we'll be getting into next year to understand what we are doing."

When asked if it would be raced, Steiner added: "We don't know what comes out of the test, we haven't decided yet."

Read Also:

Haas's aerodynamic problems have been well-documented this season, and the team has frequently run both cars on different specifications to understand the culprit behind its troubles.

Grosjean led a decision to revert back to a hybrid Melbourne-spec aero package during the middle of the season, having felt that the subsequent upgrades had caused the team multiple issues with regards to achieving the correct tyre temperatures.

Although Steiner confirmed that the front wing may be part of the team's 2019 woes, he suggested that the team had uncovered more behind the VF-19's underperformance.

"The front wing is part of it, it's in the front and it affects everything, that's why we're trying different solutions to see if we can see that.

"But it's not only the front wing, it's not as easy as this - it's the aero, that's how it is.

"We need to go back to see what works and what doesn't, but I'm pretty confident we can fix it for next year."

Haas F1 Team VF-19, front wing

Haas F1 Team VF-19, front wing

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Next article
F1 bodywork spec to be frozen before FP1 in 2021

Previous article

F1 bodywork spec to be frozen before FP1 in 2021

Next article

Ricciardo pays tribute to Longhorns with Austin helmet design

Ricciardo pays tribute to Longhorns with Austin helmet design
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Jake Boxall-Legge

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Red Bull had Mercedes beat on Brazil's straights

2
Formula 1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

3
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

4
WRC

Citroen ends WRC programme, cites Ogier's exit as reason

5
MotoGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1
F1

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach
F1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.