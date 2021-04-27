Feeney set to replace van Gisbergen in Triple Eight GT car

GT will make its first appearance on the Supercars undercard at The Bend early next month, which will rule both Shane van Gisbergen and Chaz Mostert out of their respective GT drives.

Triple Eight is unable to call on either of its Bathurst co-drivers to partner Prince Jefri Ibrahim in its Mercedes, with Garth Tander locked in to an Audi deal with Yasser Shahin and Craig Lowndes closely aligned with Porsche.

As a result Super2 regular Feeney is set to make his GT World Challenge Australia debut alongside Prince Ibrahim.

Feeney is closely aligned to Triple Eight not only through its Super2 programme, but a sensational wildcard deal with Russell Ingall for the Bathurst 1000.

The 18-year-old is also considered as one of the front-runners to replace Jamie Whincup in the squad's #88 main series entry next season.

Meanwhile, TCR regular Dylan O'Keeffe will fill in for Mostert alongside Tony Bates in the #24 Melbourne Performance Centre Audi.

“It’s always fun teaming up with Tony, and I’m really happy to reunite with him again this year," said O'Keeffe.

"We’ve got a great rapport and a relationship that goes way back to when I was in Carrera Cup where we were teammates.

“The Audi R8 is vastly different to the TCR car I’ve been driving this year which really excites me. There’s a lot of power and grip available to you and, overall, it’s just a really fast car that I’m looking forward to racing again.

“The Bend is a track that suits GT machinery very well too, which only makes it more enticing. Tony is in contention for the title, so I’ll do everything I can to help his championship and net a positive result for the team."

The Bend SuperSprint will take place on May 8-9.