Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP / Valencia GP / Practice report

Valencia MotoGP: Marquez brushes off crash to top warm-up

shares
comments
Valencia MotoGP: Marquez brushes off crash to top warm-up
By:
Nov 17, 2019, 9:29 AM

Marc Marquez brushed off a crash at Turn 14 to top the MotoGP warm-up session ahead of this afternoon’s Valencia Grand Prix season finale.

The 20-minute session was delayed by half an hour due to concerns over low track temperatures for the earlier Moto2 and Moto3 sessions in their original time slots.

Once underway, top spot changed hands frequently, with Pramac’s Jack Miller, Ducati stablemate Danilo Petrucci, Marquez, Petronas Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins and Maverick Vinales all taking turns at the top of the timesheets.

With 10 minutes of the session gone, Marquez fell from his Honda as he headed into the Turn 14 left, while Suzuki’s Rins had taken over at the head of the field with a 1m31.702s.

Rins improved to a 1m31.622s, which stood as the benchmark until the closing moments, when Yamaha’s Vinales fired in a 1m31.569s to edge 0.015 seconds clear of the field.

Marquez had quickly returned to the action on his second bike following his crash, and was up to second almost instantly.

A final effort of 1m31.295s from Vinales put him 0.289s out of reach and looked to cement him top spot in the session.

But Marquez dug deep on his last lap and produced a 1m31.136s to lead the final warm-up of the season ahead of Vinales.

Doubt has surrounded Petrucci’s Ducati career following this round, with rumours suggesting he could be ousted from the marque altogether to make way for Miller, while Johann Zarco could step into Pramac.

This only seemed to spur Petrucci on, though, as he ended the morning third fastest from Petronas poleman Quartararo and the latter's teammate Franco Morbidelli.

Andrea Dovizioso was sixth on the third of the four GP19s present this weekend, with Rins, Suzuki teammate Joan Mir, Miller and Pol Espargaro (KTM) completing the top 10.

Valentino Rossi was only 11th in the order having run as high as second at one stage, with the Yamaha rider beating Andrea Iannone (Aprilia), Zarco (LCR), Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) and LCR’s Cal Crutchlow.

Honda’s Jorge Lorenzo was 19th ahead of his final appearance as a MotoGP rider this afternoon.

Results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 93 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'31.136
2 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Yamaha 1'31.295 0.159
3 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 1'31.445 0.309
4 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'31.531 0.395
5 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'31.584 0.448
6 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati 1'31.607 0.471
7 42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'31.622 0.486
8 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'31.672 0.536
9 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'31.700 0.564
10 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
KTM 1'31.801 0.665
11 46 Italy Valentino Rossi
Yamaha 1'31.851 0.715
12 29 Italy Andrea Iannone
Aprilia 1'31.924 0.788
13 5 France Johann Zarco
Honda 1'31.936 0.800
14 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'31.969 0.833
15 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Honda 1'32.044 0.908
16 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham
Ducati 1'32.291 1.155
17 51 Italy Michele Pirro
Ducati 1'32.392 1.256
18 82 Finland Mika Kallio
KTM 1'32.567 1.431
19 99 Spain Jorge Lorenzo
Honda 1'32.616 1.480
20 53 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 1'32.628 1.492
21 27 Spain Iker Lecuona
KTM 1'32.811 1.675
22 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
KTM 1'32.884 1.748
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Valencia GP
Sub-event WU
Teams Team HRC
Author Lewis Duncan

Latest results Standings

