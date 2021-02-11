Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Breaking news

Team Sydney unveils twin fluoro liveries

Team Sydney unveils twin fluoro liveries
By:

Team Sydney has unveiled a pair of fluorescent yellow Holden Commodores ahead of tomorrow's pre-season Supercars test.

Star signing Fabian Coulthard will carry an updated version of the Local Legends look used by Alex Davison last season on the #19 entry.

That same design will this year be carried over to the second car, with Garry Jacobson's #22 Holden to be backed by PremAir Hire.

The squad is currently working out of its former base near the Gold Coast, and will take part in the official pre-season test at Queensland Raceway tomorrow.

It will then return to its new base at Sydney Motorsport Park to finish preparations for the season-opening Mount Panorama 500 later this month.

“We are proud to unveil our Supercars ahead of the 2021 Repco Supercars Championship – albeit from our temporary base at Tekno in Yatala," said Team Sydney managing director Jonathon Webb.

"We are looking forward to testing tomorrow then returning home to Sydney Motorsport Park before the Mount Panorama 500.

"Fabian’s Local Legends Supercar is an enhancement of the 2020 design, our thanks again to [business owner] Tony Quinn and his team for their continued support of Team Sydney.

"Long-term partner of Tekno, PremiAir Hire, has enhanced its commitment to Team Sydney and Garry Jacobson. Peter Xiberras and his family have been great supporters of Western Sydney and of Tekno’s motorsport campaigns, we are grateful to represent an Australian family brand and thankful for their support."

Jacobson's entry will also sport signage for the Tour de Cure charity.

"We are proud to support Tour De Cure with bonnet recognition on Supercar #22 and help raise awareness and vital funds to support the doctors and scientists who have dedicated their lives to uncovering a cure for cancer," added Webb.

"Our drivers and I will join the Tour de Cure as they ride this year. Cancer affects so many Australians, as it has members of our own families, so we are grateful to be able to do our part.”

Team Sydney Holden Commodores

Team Sydney Holden Commodores
1/8

Photo by: Team Sydney

Team Sydney Holden Commodores

Team Sydney Holden Commodores
2/8

Photo by: Team Sydney

Team Sydney Holden Commodores

Team Sydney Holden Commodores
3/8

Photo by: Team Sydney

Team Sydney Holden Commodores

Team Sydney Holden Commodores
4/8

Photo by: Team Sydney

Team Sydney Holden Commodores

Team Sydney Holden Commodores
5/8

Photo by: Team Sydney

Team Sydney Holden Commodores

Team Sydney Holden Commodores
6/8

Photo by: Team Sydney

Team Sydney Holden Commodores

Team Sydney Holden Commodores
7/8

Photo by: Team Sydney

Team Sydney Holden Commodores

Team Sydney Holden Commodores
8/8

Photo by: Team Sydney

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Fabian Coulthard , Garry Jacobson
Teams Team Sydney
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

