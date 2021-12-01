Bathurst TCR: Mostert seals 2021 title

The Supercars star only needed a handful of points in the first of three races to put the title beyond Melbourne Performance Centre Audi teammate Luke King.

He spent the first phase of the race sitting seventh before spending several laps locked in battle with John Martin (Wall Racing Honda) ahead of him and Jordan Cox (Garry Rogers Motorsport Alfa) behind him.

On Lap 8 Mostert slipped down the inside of Martin at The Chase, only to run wide at Hell Corner and hand sixth to Cox.

Mostert then lost more places to Martin and King as the race wore on, but ninth was good enough to seal the 2021 crown.

He'll now sit out the remaining TCR races to focus on his Bathurst 1000 commitments with Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Aaron Cameron, meanwhile, took an impressive race win after a relentless battle with GRM Peugeot teammate Ben Bargwanna.

It was polesitter Bargwanna that initially led the way, before Cameron – fresh from taking a history-making pole in S5000 – charged past at The Chase on Lap 5.

The pair then ran nose-to-tail across the remainder of the 17-lap journey, Cameron surviving a hair-raising trip over the exit kerb at McPhillamy with a few laps to go.

In the end they were separated by just 0.09s as they crossed the finish line side-by-side.

Michael Caruso (GRM Alfa) shadowed the top two for the first half of the race, but slipped back to a lonely third, almost six seconds back, by the finish.

Brad Sheils (Tilton Racing Hyundai) finished fourth while Cox put in a charging drive to finish fifth ahead of James Moffat (GRM Renault).

TCR Australia returns for its second race at Mount Panorama on Friday.