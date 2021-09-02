Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Supercars drivers to race NASCAR Mustangs, Camaros in Eseries
Supercars News

On-board footage of the Supercars Gen3 Chevrolet engine emerges

By:

Supercars has published the first on-board footage of the prototype Gen3 Chevrolet V8 motor being put through its paces.

On-board footage of the Supercars Gen3 Chevrolet engine emerges

On-track testing of the 5.7-litre V8 unit continued at Queensland Raceway earlier this week, with series leader Shane van Gisbergen driving the TA2 test mule currently fitted with the motor.

Once in final specification, the KRE Race Engines-developed motor will power the Chevrolet Camaro Gen3 Supercars that will debut mid-way through the 2022 season.

While the new-spec engine has been captured on video before, Supercars offered fans a glimpse into the future of its on-board vision by going public with footage filmed inside the car during this latest test.

The engine note is distinctly lower and raspier than the current cars, although the motor is currently not running a muffler and the rev limits being used aren't entirely clear.

 

Van Gisbergen did offer some insight into the new engine last week when he discussed his impressions from earlier tests in a video interview with the Supercars website.

“It’s very much like a SuperTourer in NZ,” said the Triple Eight star.

“Simple things like the electronic throttle, you have a lot of delay with only one throttle body. We’re trying to get that better for everything. Just new processes.

“The first day we were quite conservative and the next day turned it to 7500 [rpm] and the thing started up and you go, ‘what the hell is that?’. It sounds awesome.

“It’s got no mufflers on it, so hopefully they keep that. On track it sounds great and you want to keep that.”

In a recent media roundtable, Supercars' Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess explained that, once in full Supercars trim, the Chevy V8 will sound different to how it sounds in the test mule.

“It will sound different from the TA2 installation,” he said.

“The airbox is different, the exhaust is different.

"The engines will sound different from what we’re used to just because the induction noise will be far less than what we’re used to.

“We’re comfortable with the exhaust system we’re designing at the moment. We’ve got the ability to shorten or lengthen the muffler or even run without it at certain places.

“We’ve got a few tuning tools for us to make sure that when we’ve got those engines in the correct installation that we can make sure we can tune them if we’re not happy with it.

“At the moment there’s nothing indicating we won’t be happy with the noise of it.”

shares
comments
Supercars drivers to race NASCAR Mustangs, Camaros in Eseries

Previous article

Supercars drivers to race NASCAR Mustangs, Camaros in Eseries
Load comments

Trending

1
Esports

Supercars drivers to race NASCAR Mustangs, Camaros in Eseries

2 h
2
Vintage

Lowndes to drive Dallara Formula 1 car

3
IndyCar

IndyCar to test new engine's revised weight distribution at Indy

5 h
4
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

5
Formula 1

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell F1 futures secured before announcement

Latest news
On-board footage of the Supercars Gen3 Chevrolet engine emerges
SUPC

On-board footage of the Supercars Gen3 Chevrolet engine emerges

17m
Supercars drivers to race NASCAR Mustangs, Camaros in Eseries
Esports

Supercars drivers to race NASCAR Mustangs, Camaros in Eseries

2 h
Supercars teams prepared to quarantine
SUPC

Supercars teams prepared to quarantine

Sep 1, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime
SUPC

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Sep 1, 2021
Lowndes to drive Dallara Formula 1 car
Vint

Lowndes to drive Dallara Formula 1 car

Sep 1, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars: Feeney coy on expectations for 2022 season 00:55
Supercars
Aug 31, 2021

Supercars: Feeney coy on expectations for 2022 season

Supercars: Upcoming sale to change series ownership structure 00:35
Supercars
Aug 30, 2021

Supercars: Upcoming sale to change series ownership structure

Supercars committed to remaining 2021 rounds 01:03
Supercars
Aug 23, 2021

Supercars committed to remaining 2021 rounds

Supercars: Murphy/Stanaway wildcard hinges on NZ bubble 00:44
Supercars
Aug 20, 2021

Supercars: Murphy/Stanaway wildcard hinges on NZ bubble

Supercars: Bathurst 1000 date controversy 00:57
Supercars
Aug 11, 2021

Supercars: Bathurst 1000 date controversy

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars drivers to race NASCAR Mustangs, Camaros in Eseries
Esports

Supercars drivers to race NASCAR Mustangs, Camaros in Eseries

Supercars teams prepared to quarantine
Supercars

Supercars teams prepared to quarantine

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime
Supercars

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Shane van Gisbergen More from
Shane van Gisbergen
Shootout controversy could prompt Supercars rule change Townsville II
Supercars

Shootout controversy could prompt Supercars rule change

Van Gisbergen, Kostecki react to Townsville penalties Townsville II
Supercars

Van Gisbergen, Kostecki react to Townsville penalties

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen beats Whincup in opener Townsville
Video Inside
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen beats Whincup in opener

Triple Eight Race Engineering More from
Triple Eight Race Engineering
Feeney coy on expectations for 2022 Supercars season
Video Inside
Supercars

Feeney coy on expectations for 2022 Supercars season

Feeney to replace Whincup at Triple Eight
Supercars

Feeney to replace Whincup at Triple Eight

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime
Supercars

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Trending Today

Supercars drivers to race NASCAR Mustangs, Camaros in Eseries
Esports Esports

Supercars drivers to race NASCAR Mustangs, Camaros in Eseries

Lowndes to drive Dallara Formula 1 car
Vintage Vintage

Lowndes to drive Dallara Formula 1 car

IndyCar to test new engine's revised weight distribution at Indy
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar to test new engine's revised weight distribution at Indy

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell F1 futures secured before announcement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell F1 futures secured before announcement

BTCC: 1998 entry list
BTCC BTCC

BTCC: 1998 entry list

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020

Latest news

On-board footage of the Supercars Gen3 Chevrolet engine emerges
Supercars Supercars

On-board footage of the Supercars Gen3 Chevrolet engine emerges

Supercars drivers to race NASCAR Mustangs, Camaros in Eseries
Esports Esports

Supercars drivers to race NASCAR Mustangs, Camaros in Eseries

Supercars teams prepared to quarantine
Supercars Supercars

Supercars teams prepared to quarantine

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime
Supercars Supercars

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.