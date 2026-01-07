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Voting is open in Autosport Best of the Month for July 2026

General
Misc General
Voting is open in Autosport Best of the Month for July 2026

Brexton Busch earns first win since father Kyle Busch passed away

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Brexton Busch earns first win since father Kyle Busch passed away

Cars, stars, and the shootout winners from the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed

General
Cars, stars, and the shootout winners from the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed

FIA recognises companies through global road safety programme during the 6 Hours of Sao Paulo

General
Misc General
FIA recognises companies through global road safety programme during the 6 Hours of Sao Paulo

LIVE: Watch the WSK Euro Series title finales

General
Misc General
LIVE: Watch the WSK Euro Series title finales

Vote: Autosport Best of the Month for June 2026

General
Misc General
Vote: Autosport Best of the Month for June 2026

Play Two Seats, the daily F1 game where you can out-draft history

General
Misc General
Play Two Seats, the daily F1 game where you can out-draft history

LIVE: Rotax Max Challenge Euro Trophy – Round 3 at Karting Genk

Kart
Kart Kart
LIVE: Rotax Max Challenge Euro Trophy – Round 3 at Karting Genk

IROC will hold support race to IndyCar Freedom 250 in Washington D.C.

General
Misc General
IROC will hold support race to IndyCar Freedom 250 in Washington D.C.

The story behind three standout images from the career of Jacky Ickx

General
The story behind three standout images from the career of Jacky Ickx

Inside Le Mans' groundbreaking new Motorsport Museum

General
Misc General
Inside Le Mans' groundbreaking new Motorsport Museum

Mohammed Ben Sulayem proposes removal of FIA presidential term limits

General
Misc General
Mohammed Ben Sulayem proposes removal of FIA presidential term limits

What to watch out for at the 2026 Nurburgring 24 Hours

NLS
What to watch out for at the 2026 Nurburgring 24 Hours

Driver arrested and banned after ramming car in the pits, knocking over crew members

General
Misc General
Driver arrested and banned after ramming car in the pits, knocking over crew members

LIVE: Rotax Max Challenge Euro Trophy – Round 2 at Wackersdorf

Kart
Kart Kart
LIVE: Rotax Max Challenge Euro Trophy – Round 2 at Wackersdorf

Alex Zanardi dies at the age of 59

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Alex Zanardi dies at the age of 59

Rain gambles and pit lane chaos: A wild inaugural weekend for the GT Summer Series

General
Misc General
Rain gambles and pit lane chaos: A wild inaugural weekend for the GT Summer Series

LIVE: WSK Euro Series – Round 2 in Lonato

Kart
Kart Kart
LIVE: WSK Euro Series – Round 2 in Lonato

Cleetus McFarland partners with Polaris in multi-year deal

General
Misc General
Cleetus McFarland partners with Polaris in multi-year deal

Levelling the playing field: GT Summer Series ready for Hockenheim debut

General
Misc General
Levelling the playing field: GT Summer Series ready for Hockenheim debut

Why Verstappen's Nordschleife approach is a win-win for motorsport

General
Why Verstappen's Nordschleife approach is a win-win for motorsport

How a British rising star has become a European champion

General
How a British rising star has become a European champion

LIVE: WSK Super Master Series – 2026 grand finale at Franciacorta

Kart
Kart Kart
LIVE: WSK Super Master Series – 2026 grand finale at Franciacorta

F1 announces 2026 Sim Racing World Championship season opener at DreamHack Birmingham

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
F1 announces 2026 Sim Racing World Championship season opener at DreamHack Birmingham

Le Mans winner becomes mentor: Audi Legend joins GTSS

General
Misc General
Le Mans winner becomes mentor: Audi Legend joins GTSS

LIVE: 2026 RMC Euro Trophy Starts at Cremona

Kart
Kart Kart
LIVE: 2026 RMC Euro Trophy Starts at Cremona

Violent crash in China F1 support race: driver undergoes surgery, race abandoned

General
Misc General
Violent crash in China F1 support race: driver undergoes surgery, race abandoned

Now begins the next act for Sprint Car legend Brad Sweet

General
Misc General
Now begins the next act for Sprint Car legend Brad Sweet

LIVE: WSK Super Master Series - Round 4 in Lonato

Kart
Kart Kart
LIVE: WSK Super Master Series - Round 4 in Lonato

The "Golf Handicap" in GT3 racing: Ingenious move or unfair intervention?

General
Misc General
The "Golf Handicap" in GT3 racing: Ingenious move or unfair intervention?

Autosport magazine: Your essential F1 2026 guide

General
Autosport magazine: Your essential F1 2026 guide

Lia Block unites with Ken Block's co-driver for Sno*Drift Rally, fights Travis Pastrana for podium

Other rally
Misc Other rally
Lia Block unites with Ken Block's co-driver for Sno*Drift Rally, fights Travis Pastrana for podium

Eli Tomac breaks trophy and front tooth in Daytona Supercross celebration gone wrong

General
Misc General
Eli Tomac breaks trophy and front tooth in Daytona Supercross celebration gone wrong

Jessica Hawkins and Will Orton team up for British GT GT4 Silver assault in 2026

General
Misc General
Jessica Hawkins and Will Orton team up for British GT GT4 Silver assault in 2026

F1's deal with Apple questioned despite continued growth after Liberty Media earnings report

General
Misc General
F1's deal with Apple questioned despite continued growth after Liberty Media earnings report

Mercedes marks 10 years of its junior programme by naming nine drivers for 2026

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Mercedes marks 10 years of its junior programme by naming nine drivers for 2026

LIVE: WSK Super Master Series - Round 3 in Viterbo

Kart
Kart Kart
LIVE: WSK Super Master Series - Round 3 in Viterbo

A motorsport life in graphic detail

General
A motorsport life in graphic detail

GT3 racing: A cost trap? New GT Summer Series promises to end the budget lie

General
Misc General
GT3 racing: A cost trap? New GT Summer Series promises to end the budget lie

LIVE: WSK Euro Series 2026 - Round 1 in Viterbo

Kart
Kart Kart
LIVE: WSK Euro Series 2026 - Round 1 in Viterbo

Why the Ferrari 333SP is an unsung sportscar hero

General
Why the Ferrari 333SP is an unsung sportscar hero

LIVE: WSK Super Master Series – Round 2 in Sarno

Kart
Kart Kart
LIVE: WSK Super Master Series – Round 2 in Sarno

Tyler Courtney returns to Sprint Cars after back, concussion rehab

General
Misc General
Tyler Courtney returns to Sprint Cars after back, concussion rehab

Why Buddy Kofoid missed Chili Bowl with an illness but is ready for Outlaws title run

General
Misc General
Why Buddy Kofoid missed Chili Bowl with an illness but is ready for Outlaws title run

New look Donny Schatz has no regrets but motivated in 2026

General
Misc General
New look Donny Schatz has no regrets but motivated in 2026

Why David Gravel doesn't back away from Sprint Car rivalries

General
Misc General
Why David Gravel doesn't back away from Sprint Car rivalries

Spencer Bayston returns to World of Outlaws with Stenhouse Jr, Marshall conviction

General
Misc General
Spencer Bayston returns to World of Outlaws with Stenhouse Jr, Marshall conviction

Logan Schuchart hopes new approach in 2025 pays off in 2026

General
Misc General
Logan Schuchart hopes new approach in 2025 pays off in 2026

LIVE: WSK Super Master Series – Round 1 at La Conca

General
Misc General
LIVE: WSK Super Master Series – Round 1 at La Conca

What to watch out for at the 2026 Autosport Awards

Autosport Awards
AAs Autosport Awards
What to watch out for at the 2026 Autosport Awards

The best moments of Autosport Business Exchange

General
Misc General
The best moments of Autosport Business Exchange

Walk For Peace visits Charlotte Motor Speedway

General
Misc General
Walk For Peace visits Charlotte Motor Speedway

Imola embarks on major facelift as F1 dream remains alive

General
Misc General
Imola embarks on major facelift as F1 dream remains alive

Autosport Business Exchange convenes in London, featuring industry-influencing speaker line-up

General
Misc General
Autosport Business Exchange convenes in London, featuring industry-influencing speaker line-up

Championship-winning Erik Comas Renault 5 Turbo heads to auction with £250,000 estimate

General
Misc General
Championship-winning Erik Comas Renault 5 Turbo heads to auction with £250,000 estimate

Five drivers join More Than Equal development programme

General
Misc General
Five drivers join More Than Equal development programme

Ken Block cars that defined an era of motorsport gathered in one room: Behind the scenes

General
Misc General
Ken Block cars that defined an era of motorsport gathered in one room: Behind the scenes

Anthony Hamilton announces HybridV10 racing series plans

General
Misc General
Anthony Hamilton announces HybridV10 racing series plans

Former F1 Academy driver Bianca Bustamante lands 2026 contract with Palou Motorsport

F1 Academy
F1AC F1 Academy
Former F1 Academy driver Bianca Bustamante lands 2026 contract with Palou Motorsport

FIA pays tribute to 18-year-old karting driver Joaquim van Thuyne after Crans-Montana bar fire

General
Misc General
FIA pays tribute to 18-year-old karting driver Joaquim van Thuyne after Crans-Montana bar fire
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