Filters:
News in depth
Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award finalists chase F1 test – video
The Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award is one of the toughest tests in motorsport, with £200,000 and a Red Bull Formula 1 test on the line for one of the four finalists.
Review: Why Ford v Ferrari is a must-see for any motorsport fan
With Christian Bale and Matt Damon in the lead roles of Ken Miles and Carroll Shelby respectively, the ‘Ford v Ferrari’ movie – a.k.a. ‘Le Mans ’66’ in Europe – opens on Friday, Nov. 15 across the U.S. David Malsher explains why it’s a must-see for motorsport aficionados and how it could turn a wider audience on to the magic of racing.
Driver uninjured in wild Sandown Toyota crash
A Toyota 86 Racing Series driver has walked away from a dramatic crash at Sandown.
Russia tops medal table at inaugural Motorsport Games
Russia topped the medal table in the inaugural running of the Motorsport Games at Vallelunga.
Australia and Ukraine win first Motorsport Games gold medals
The first gold medals of the inaugural Motorsport Games at Vallelunga have gone to Australia and the Ukraine.
LMES Season 2 launches with $200,000 prize, new format
The second season of the Le Mans Esports Series has launched with a brand-new format and a $200,000 prize pool.
Stewart-Haas Gaming wins eNASCAR Heat Pro League title
Stewart-Haas knows a thing or two about winning championships on tiebreakers.
eNASCAR Heat Pro League title to be decided this week
The inaugural eNASCAR Heat Pro League season will start where it began -- ISM Raceway.
Famous Aussie speedway facing demolition
Valvoline Speedway has been rocked by news that the land it occupies will be compulsorily acquired as part of Sydney's Metro West rail project.
NASCAR Heat 4 October DLC available now
The NASCAR Heat 4 October DLC Provides 50+ new paint schemes ranging from Denny Hamlin’s FedEx throwback, Bubba Wallace’s Adam Petty tribute and Stewart-Haas Racing’s homage to Tony Stewart’s three championship titles
CAMS rebranded as Motorsport Australia
Australia's governing body the Confederation of Australian Motorsport is officially being re-branded as Motorsport Australia.
Toyota 86 racer walks away from wild Bathurst rollover
Peter Vodanovich walked away from a wild rollover during today's Toyota 86 race at Mount Panorama.
Trending
eNASCAR Heat Pro League Championship 4 set
The four drivers who will battle for the 2019 eNASCAR Heat Pro League championship at ISM Raceway have been decided.
FIA, FIM to work together to improve safety
The FIA and its motorcycle racing governing body counterpart the FIM are working together to improve safety in both four-wheel and two-wheel racing categories.
Promoted: Connecting your Casio EDIFICE watch to your smartphone
Casio EDIFICE, a partner of the Scuderia Toro Rosso Formula 1 team, allows you to connect to your smartphone with their thinnest watch yet.
Promoted: Giorgio Piola’s new G5 Delta pre-sale now available
Giorgio Piola’s new G5 Delta timepiece has arrived, and is now available with a 25% discount through a pre-sale special for a limited time only.
Motorsport Live offers help for affected Thomas Cook customers
Motorsport Live is offering to do all it can for any Thomas Cook customers at risk of missing out on Formula 1 grand prix trips following the travel firm going into administration earlier this week.
Rasmussen closes on Ferrari's Tonizza in second F1 Esports round
Red Bull's Frederik Rasmussen took a trio of second-place finishes in the second 2019 event to close on F1 Esports championship leader David Tonizza.
Vettel makes shifter kart debut in Tony Kart test
Ferrari Formula 1 star Sebastian Vettel got over his Russian Grand Prix disappointment by enjoying a day karting with renowned manufacturer and race team Tony Kart at Lonato in Italy on Monday.
Promoted: Win a VIP trip with Scuderia Toro Rosso at Abu Dhabi
Enter for the chance to win a VIP experience with Toro Rosso in Abu Dhabi, courtesy of Casio EDIFICE.
Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award finalists revealed
The four finalists that will contest the 2019 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award have been selected.
Australian squad for Motorsport Games unveiled
The Confederation of Australian Motor Sport has locked in its line-up for the inaugural FIA Motorsport Games.
FIA database now in the hands of the fans
Today, the FIA.com switches on its new service which has been developed by Motorsport Stats - part of Motorsport Network - the official FIA Supplier of motorsport results and statistics database
Kremers takes FIA Karting World Championship title
Birel ART driver Marijn Kremers won the FIA Karting World Championship in the KZ category, beating Adrien Renaudin at the Lonato circuit.