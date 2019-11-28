Filters:
News in depth
Valencia Moto2: Binder seals runner-up spot with win
KTM rider Brad Binder wrapped up the 2019 Moto2 season with a third consecutive victory in Valencia, and beat Tom Luthi to the runner-up spot in the championship.
Valencia Moto3: Garcia wins madcap red-flagged finale by 0.005s
EG0,0 rider Sergio Garcia took his maiden Moto3 victory in a chaotic season finale in Valencia, which was both delayed and red-flagged, as debutant Xavier Artigas starred.
Zarco: Joining Avintia would be "same mistake" as KTM move
Johann Zarco would rather return to Moto2 than join Avintia Ducati in MotoGP, as he believes the latter option would be the "same mistake" as his 2019 move to KTM.
Aegerter lands MotoE ride after losing Moto2 seat
Long-time Moto2 rider Dominique Aegerter will race in MotoE next season with the Intact GP squad, it has been announced.
MV Agusta announces 2020 Moto2 rider line-up
MV Agusta has announced its 2020 Moto2 line-up, signing category veteran Simone Corsi to join current rider Stefano Manzi.
How Alex Marquez stepped out of his brother’s shadow
Both Marquez brothers enjoyed title success in 2019 - with Marc triumphing again in MotoGP and Alex winning Moto2. But for the latter, it has been a painful journey back to glory, riding in the shadow of his brother's success
Sepang Moto2: Marquez crowned champion as Binder wins
Alex Marquez sealed the 2019 Moto2 world championship, after finishing second to main rivals Brad Binder and beating Tom Luthi in the Malaysian Grand Prix.
Sepang Moto3: Dalla Porta beats Vietti to victory
Newly-crowned Moto3 champion Lorenzo Dalla Porta claimed victory in the penultimate round of the 2019 Moto3 season at Sepang, as a highside for Gabriel Rodrigo wiped the early leaders out of the race.
Australia Moto2: Binder scores win, Marquez struggles
Brad Binder took a lights-to-flag win at Phillip Island ahead of Ajo KTM teammate Jorge Martin as Moto2 championship leader Alex Marquez struggled and finished only eighth.
Australia Moto3: Dalla Porta seals title, Canet crashes out
Lorenzo Dalla Porta capitalised on an early crash for Aron Canet to wrap up the 2019 Moto3 title at Phillip Island on Sunday.
Ex-MotoGP rider Lowes penalised for hitting Raffin
Ex-MotoGP rider Sam Lowes was penalised for barging into Jesko Raffin in the second Moto2 free practice at Phillip Island, and will start Sunday's race from the back of the grid.
Motegi Moto2: Marini passes Luthi for back-to-back wins
Luca Marini secured back-to-back Moto2 victories after beating Tom Luthi at Motegi, while Alex Marquez’s championship lead took a hit after a scrappy race to sixth.
Trending
Motegi Moto3: Dalla Porta wins as title rivals crash
Lorenzo Dalla Porta made a huge step towards the 2019 Moto3 title by taking victory at Motegi, while his two nearest rivals in the points, Aron Canet and Tony Arbolino, crashed.
Marquez "surpassed" by brother's "once in a lifetime" save
MotoGP champion Marc Marquez says he was “surpassed” by brother Alex’s save in Moto2 practice at Motegi, which he described as a “once in a lifetime” feat.
Gardner says he rebuffed KTM MotoGP approach
Moto2 rider Remy Gardner has revealed he received an approach from KTM to join its MotoGP roster in the wake of Johann Zarco’s decision to end his contract a year early.
Dixon switches to Petronas for 2020 Moto2 season
Jake Dixon has been named as Petronas Sprinta Racing's second rider for the 2020 Moto2 season.
Syahrin secures Moto2 return with Angel Nieto
Outgoing Tech 3 MotoGP rider Hafizh Syahrin will return to the Moto2 class in 2020 with the Angel Nieto Team.
Thailand Moto2: Marini wins, Marquez extends points lead
Luca Marini eased to his first Moto2 win of the season in the Thailand Grand Prix, as Alex Marquez extended his championship lead despite missing the podium in fifth.
Thailand Moto3: Arenas beats Dalla Porta, Canet taken out
Angel Nieto rider Albert Arenas beat Lorenzo Dalla Porta to win a thrilling Moto3 race in Thailand as Aron Canet had a drama for the third time in four races.
Fenati joins Biaggi's Moto3 team for 2020
Romano Fenati will contest an eighth season of Moto3 with the Max Biaggi-owned Max Racing Team outfit next year.
Moto2 grid cut to 30 bikes for 2020 season
Team entry lists have been issued for the 2020 Moto2 and Moto3 seasons, with the intermediate class dropping to a full-time contingent of 15 two-bike teams next year.
Pawi to drop down to Moto3 next season
Moto3 race winner Khairul Idham Pawi will drop back down to the lightweight class next season with the Petronas Sprinta Racing squad.
Aragon Moto2: Binder fends off Navarro, Marquez extends lead
KTM rider Brad Binder withstood late pressure from Speed Up's Jorge Navarro to win the Moto2 race at Aragon.
Aragon Moto3: Canet fights back with dominant win
Aron Canet took a dominant Moto3 victory on home soil at Aragon as his championship rivals Lorenzo Dalla Porta and Tony Arbolino both struggled.